Ariane Edmundson is awarded best in show

Ariane Edmundson is awarded Best of Show in the Galveston Art League juried competition

Her colorful mixed media piece will be displayed in the Art League’s gallery, located at 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston, from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays all this month.

More than five dozen additional works accepted into the juried show also are on exhibit in the gallery (and most are for sale); the artworks also are shown and sold online at www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.

In addition to Edmundson, the following artists received special recognition for their entries:

• Digital art – first, Sharon Jones, “Elephant Tea”;

second, Susan D. Moody, “Lazy Lemur”;

honorable mentions, Steve Jones, “Moon over the Cemetery”

Sharon Jones, “Banana Mystery”; Rebecah

Thompson, “Reflections.”

• Photography – first, Annika Farmer, “Where’s the Beef, Antonio?”

second, Matt Logmann “What Lies Beneath?”

honorable mentions, Pat Jakobi, “Almost Primeval”

Jaime Ladysh, “First to See the Sun”

Matt Logmann, “Beauty and the Beast (Look Closer)” and “Cypress Sky”

Sharon McClung “The Swing.”

• Works on paper – first, Jackie Liddell, “Paper Flower Shop”

second, Fontaine Jacobs,= “Abstract Exploration”

honorable mentions: Mary Klug, “New Mexico Nights”

Maureen Lewis, “Prickly Blossoms”

Jackie Liddell, “Galveston Breakers”

Dianne Owen, “Mag-nificent”

Richard Scruggs, “Prom Date.”

• Mixed media – first, Rosslyn Bernard, “Triumvirate”

second, Marsha Krohn, “Honey, We’re all Gonna Rust”

honorable mentions, Jackie Liddell, “Breezy Day”

Pam Preston, “The Student” and “Tulips in the Window”

Suzette Tardif, “Arthropophilia.”

• 3-D – first, Sheila Baimbridge, “Sunset on the Beach”

second, Becky Jolin, “Still Dancing”;

honorable mention, David Harmon, “Tomb Raider.”

• Works on canvas and panel – first place, Peggy Kingsbury for “Rain Forest Color”

second, Robb McGee, “My Pretty”

honorable mentions: Jerry Bachman, “Beyond the Looking Glass”

Kathy Bolton, “Canyon Pond 2”

Ariane Edmundson, “Mornin’ ”; Annika Farmer, “Costa Maya Pink” and “Colors of Summer”

Kathy Hammond, “Capt. Beaux”

Don Henderson, “Eternal Queue”

Danielle Lang, “Body Politics”

Robb McGee, “Altar Boys and Thieves.”

Amanda Barry Jones, a mixed-media artist who works with a wide range of materials, judged this contest.

She heads the ceramics program at Galveston College and has taught the subject since 2014.

Jones holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Houston Baptist University.

The nonprofit Galveston Art League hosts three judged contests per year, with the next one scheduled for September.

Entries in that contest are due Aug. 29. Rules for Art League competitions are available on

www.GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on Exhibits)

in a prospectus a few weeks before the date in which artworks may be entered.

Galveston Art League juried competitions are open to members and non-members.

Members receive a discount on their entry fees, however.

League membership fees are tax-deductible; to see a list of membership levels and fees, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com and click on the “Get Involved” tab.

The 108-year-old Art League was founded with the objective of advocating on behalf of art education and visual arts in Galveston County and the larger region.

Galveston Art League has never had a salaried employee on its staff; volunteers handled all functions, from ringing up sales in the gallery to hanging monthly exhibits to governing the organization and fundraising.

The league relies on membership fees,

gallery sales, donations, and a gala (coming up in September) for operational funding.