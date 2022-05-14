ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Ariane Edmundson is awarded best in show

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

Ariane Edmundson is awarded Best of Show in the Galveston Art League juried competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCKsB_0fe8kZ3A00
Galveston Art League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAvkn_0fe8kZ3A00
Galveston Art League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWiI8_0fe8kZ3A00
Galveston Art League

Her colorful mixed media piece will be displayed in the Art League’s gallery, located at 2117A Postoffice St. in Galveston, from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays all this month.

More than five dozen additional works accepted into the juried show also are on exhibit in the gallery (and most are for sale); the artworks also are shown and sold online at www.GalvestonArtLeague.com.

In addition to Edmundson, the following artists received special recognition for their entries:

• Digital art – first, Sharon Jones, “Elephant Tea”;

second, Susan D. Moody, “Lazy Lemur”;

honorable mentions, Steve Jones, “Moon over the Cemetery”

Sharon Jones, “Banana Mystery”; Rebecah

Thompson, “Reflections.”

• Photography – first, Annika Farmer, “Where’s the Beef, Antonio?”

second, Matt Logmann “What Lies Beneath?”

honorable mentions, Pat Jakobi, “Almost Primeval”

Jaime Ladysh, “First to See the Sun”

Matt Logmann, “Beauty and the Beast (Look Closer)” and “Cypress Sky”

Sharon McClung “The Swing.”

• Works on paper – first, Jackie Liddell, “Paper Flower Shop”

second, Fontaine Jacobs,= “Abstract Exploration”

honorable mentions: Mary Klug, “New Mexico Nights”

Maureen Lewis, “Prickly Blossoms”

Jackie Liddell, “Galveston Breakers”

Dianne Owen, “Mag-nificent”

Richard Scruggs, “Prom Date.”

• Mixed media – first, Rosslyn Bernard, “Triumvirate”

second, Marsha Krohn, “Honey, We’re all Gonna Rust”

honorable mentions, Jackie Liddell, “Breezy Day”

Pam Preston, “The Student” and “Tulips in the Window”

Suzette Tardif, “Arthropophilia.”

• 3-D – first, Sheila Baimbridge, “Sunset on the Beach”

second, Becky Jolin, “Still Dancing”;

honorable mention, David Harmon, “Tomb Raider.”

• Works on canvas and panel – first place, Peggy Kingsbury for “Rain Forest Color”

second, Robb McGee, “My Pretty”

honorable mentions: Jerry Bachman, “Beyond the Looking Glass”

Kathy Bolton, “Canyon Pond 2”

Ariane Edmundson, “Mornin’ ”; Annika Farmer, “Costa Maya Pink” and “Colors of Summer”

Kathy Hammond, “Capt. Beaux”

Don Henderson, “Eternal Queue”

Danielle Lang, “Body Politics”

Robb McGee, “Altar Boys and Thieves.”

Amanda Barry Jones, a mixed-media artist who works with a wide range of materials, judged this contest.

She heads the ceramics program at Galveston College and has taught the subject since 2014.

Jones holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Houston Baptist University.

The nonprofit Galveston Art League hosts three judged contests per year, with the next one scheduled for September.

Entries in that contest are due Aug. 29. Rules for Art League competitions are available on

www.GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on Exhibits)

in a prospectus a few weeks before the date in which artworks may be entered.

Galveston Art League juried competitions are open to members and non-members.

Members receive a discount on their entry fees, however.

League membership fees are tax-deductible; to see a list of membership levels and fees, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com and click on the “Get Involved” tab.

The 108-year-old Art League was founded with the objective of advocating on behalf of art education and visual arts in Galveston County and the larger region.

Galveston Art League has never had a salaried employee on its staff; volunteers handled all functions, from ringing up sales in the gallery to hanging monthly exhibits to governing the organization and fundraising.

The league relies on membership fees,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEfSG_0fe8kZ3A00
Galveston Art League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqfiU_0fe8kZ3A00
Galveston Art League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QucI_0fe8kZ3A00
Galveston Art League

gallery sales, donations, and a gala (coming up in September) for operational funding.

Comments / 1

Related
Community Impact Houston

El Tiempo Cantina now open in Katy

El Tiempo Cantina opened in Katy on April 16. The Mexican restaurant is located at 20095 Katy Freeway and also has locations in The Woodlands, Houston, Kingwood, Stafford, Spring and Webster. Everything on the menu is made from scratch, including guacamole, chile con queso, chicharones, tortilla soup, fajita nachos and quesadillas. 346-365-2686. www.eltiempocantina.com.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Large alligator captured near park in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas — The Houston area is no stranger to gator sightings, but one recently captured in La Porte sure got the neighborhood talking. That's because the large gator was spotted close to Pecan Park and there was a concern that the gator might be a danger to pets and people nearby.
LA PORTE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
101.5 KNUE

Texas Woman Shares Warning: Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Jones
Click2Houston.com

Bill & Giuliana Rancic’s big announcement

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we check in with celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic. They’ve been married for nearly 15 years. The couple’s life has been chronicled on television ranging from winning the first season of The Apprentice and a daytime Emmy Award. But we’ve also had a front row seat to their struggles like Giuliana fighting breast cancer and their struggles starting a family. What’s next for the duo? They have a big announcement. We’ll hear it, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

10 Essential Restaurants in Sugar Land

Sugar Land may be in the burbs, but its dining scene goes well beyond chain restaurants and standard American fare. “The Sweetest Town in Texas” has food that rivals that of Houston, without pesky parking problems and lengthy reservation wait times. Just southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County, which is ranked as one of the top cities in the nation for diversity, Sugar Land’s food scene reflects its melting pot of cultures.
SUGAR LAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Show#Media Art#Galveston Art League#The Art League#Digital
KHOU

Rising homicide rates in Houston, Harris County

HOUSTON — Law enforcement agencies across the Houston area spent the weekend responding to shootings and other acts of violence. It's the latest sign showing an alarming rise in the homicide rate. A look at the numbers shows homicides are up in Houston. As of 7 a.m. Monday morning,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 54 wild baby birds with broken wings, other injuries rescued from area the protected animals were using as breeding ground

An investigation has been launched after dozens of migratory birds were discovered injured or dead in an area being used as a breeding ground by the protected species. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department called the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas to assist in rescuing more than seventy great blue herons and great egrets on Friday, May 13.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy