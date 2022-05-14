ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump backs Mastriano in Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania's Republican primary for governor, siding with a far-right candidate who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and has worked with determination to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano was already leading a crowded...

