Dallas, TX

Caught Speeding: ‘100%’ Ezekiel Elliott Timed at 22 MPH at Cowboys Workout

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

Zeke did more this week here at The Star than just visit.

FRISCO - Having visited with Dallas Cowboys at The Star on Friday, we know he made a quick visit to observe rookie minicamp.

But he did something else quickly this week.

“I would hope so,” said coach Mike McCarthy of Elliott, who played most of last season with a partial PCL tear.”I was looking at the GPS yesterday.” …

And Elliott reached 22 miles per hour in a workout on Tuesday.

Peak Zeke? That’s a nice topper to a week than continued on Friday thusly …

Maybe it’s leadership. Maybe it’s curiosity. Or maybe it’s a combination of both that saw Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott making his way to the practice field here inside The Star to observe the Friday rookie minicamp.

“I was inside and I just finished a workout,” Zeke told CowboysSI.com. “So yeah, I just wanted to take a look.”

Zeke and McClay

Damone Clark

Rookie QBs and centers

It ends up being a smooth move from the two-time NFL rushing champion, regardless of his intentions. Why? His sheer presence added some gravitas to the proceedings, reminding the assortment of attendees - draft picks, UDFAs and some young vets - of what the real deal looks like.

And Ezekiel Elliott - coming off a season in which he kept grinding out production despite a damaged knee ligament sustained in October - represents the real deal,

This three-day session for Dallas’ young prospects most prominently includes top NFL Draft picks like first-round offensive lineman Tyler Smith (who signed his contract on Friday) , second-round defensive end Sam Williams and third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert, is the first step in the off-season process of getting to training camp in Oxnard and then to getting more permanent employment with “America’s Team.”

It surely seems like a dream come true to most of these guys - or, at least, a dream come true in the making.

Add all of that. - the lifetime of work, the lifetime of dreaming, all of it - and then notice that you’re being watched not only by Cowboys coaches, not only by personnel boss Will McClay, but also by a player in Ezekiel Elliott who you’ve grown up idolizing?

That’s the real deal. And via the GPS? It’s Peak Zeke.

Comments / 93

Blu Blood
3d ago

Can anybody tell me what does this prove because at the end of the day if you can't use the speed on the field and break tackles then you are useless useless to our team I still say he is garbage get something for him make Tony Pollard the lead back and let him run 22 mph somewhere else

Reply(22)
45
Dropping Truth Bombs
3d ago

I fell for the hype about how he was going to return to his "old form" last offseason. I'll wait for the season to start to make any judgments this year.

Reply(3)
12
rawkn4evr
3d ago

Tired of hearing about Elliott. Regardless of the reasons, his production has decreased every year he has been in the league.

Reply
13
