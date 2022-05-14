Former 1st District GOP Congressman Raul Labrador appeared to be narrowly defeating longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in Tuesday's Republican primary, but the race was too close to call at press time. Wasden is Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general; he faced Labrador in a three-way primary that also included Coeur...
(The Center Square) – Amid record-breaking prices at the pump, Washington State Senate Republican leader John Braun is reiterating his party’s call for the Legislature to suspend the state’s 49.4-cent tax per a gallon of gas. “In a matter of hours, the Legislature could meet and pass...
In a big-bucks contest for the GOP nomination for the state’s lowest-paid statewide office, Idaho’s longest serving House speaker, Scott Bedke, appeared to have defeated a controversial House member in the GOP primary, though votes still were being tallied at press time. "The one thing I heard from...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little gives a speech during the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Gov. Brad Little is projected to win Idaho’s 2022 Republican primary election for governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for the incumbent shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Idaho Attorney General candidate Raúl Labrador speaks to people during the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Former U.S. Congressman Raúl Labrador appeared to best incumbent Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary, likely unseating Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general.
In the hotly contested three-way race for the GOP nomination for state superintendent of public instruction, Debbie Critchfield was well ahead at press time with partial results tallied. Incumbent Sherri Ybarra, a former third-grade teacher and school administrator, ran for a third term in the statewide post, but drew two...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little defeated seven challengers — including current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — in the state’s GOP primary on Tuesday but still will face multiple rivals in the November election. Early results showed Little well ahead with 62% of the vote to McGeachin's 25%. On...
(The Center Square) – Attorney General Bob Ferguson Monday called on Washington state’s medical licensing authorities to publicly state that they will not disqualify health care providers from practicing in the state solely because they have performed abortions in states where it has become illegal. The announcement anticipates...
TWIN FALLS — It’s officially primary election day. Voters have the chance to cast their vote for candidates from the party of their choosing to contend in the November general election. Candidates for each party will be selected for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and...
OLYMPIA - On Monday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent a letter asking board members to exercise discretion when licensing out-of-state medical providers who have been penalized for providing abortion services criminalized in other states. The letter was sent to the members of the Washington Medical Commission, the Washington State...
The state of Washington has been added as a defendant in a lawsuit over Yakima Valley voting boundaries after an order from a judge. The lawsuit, filed by a group of Latino voters and civil rights organizations, alleges violations of the federal Voting Rights Act and an intentional dilution of Latino voters’ influence. It is one of two lawsuits filed over redistricting in the Yakima Valley’s state legislative District 15.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, sits at her desk on the House floor at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 15, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A Fourth District judge in Ada County dismissed a public records lawsuit against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, ruling she did not act in bad faith and that there was no need to compel disclosure of records.
The Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Casa Añejo, which Daniel Palomera opened during the pandemic. (Courtesy of Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) Restaurateurs. Importers of artisan goods from Mexico. A horticulturist. A photographer. A family with untapped savings. Nearly all of Idaho’s racial and...
Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
LEWISTON - After growing up under 20 minutes away from Lewis-Clark State College, Genesee's Makenzie Stout will soon call LC home. Stout has signed her letter of intent to join the Lewis-Clark State Volleyball team in 2023, the college announced Monday. “When thinking of my future at LC, I think...
