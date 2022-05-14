The state of Washington has been added as a defendant in a lawsuit over Yakima Valley voting boundaries after an order from a judge. The lawsuit, filed by a group of Latino voters and civil rights organizations, alleges violations of the federal Voting Rights Act and an intentional dilution of Latino voters’ influence. It is one of two lawsuits filed over redistricting in the Yakima Valley’s state legislative District 15.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO