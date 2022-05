Spoiler alert! Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 18 episode “Should I Stay or Should I Go” ahead. Meredith Grey took a lot of crap when Grey’s Anatomy returned from hiatus on May 5. As word spread that she had accepted a full-time job in Minnesota, Meredith endured the wrath of Maggie and Catherine, the petulance of Richard, and some trademark zingers from Addison. After maintaining her professionalism throughout the day, her emotions broke free when even Nick suggested she stay in Seattle for the time being. Et tu, McTransplant? Meredith went on a pretty fantastic rant, asking why she and she alone was required to stay at Grey Sloan when she was ready to move forward, and it all started to feel a little “art imitating life” to me.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO