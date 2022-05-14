Jeneva Johnson

Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday morning:. The best of the best high school track and field athletes from all over Texas met Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12-14, at Mike Myers Stadium on the UT Austin campus. They converged there to compete in the UIL State Championships. Junior Elida Uvalle represented Brookesmith ISD In the Shot Put event. Athletic Director Todd Lawdermilk and Coach Chris Moody were there to support her in this momentous endeavor. 1A and 6A schools competed on Saturday, May 14. Uvalle came in seventh in a field of nine. Competition was fierce. Each victory was hard won. Brookesmith staff, faculty and students gathered on Friday to see her off. Several records were set at this clash of the titans. Go Mustangs!

BROOKESMITH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO