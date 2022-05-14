ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Jeneva Johnson

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Funeral service for Jeneva Johnson, 92...

www.brownwoodnews.com

brownwoodnews.com

James Edward Wheat, Jr.

Funeral service for James Edward Wheat Jr., 70 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Dewey ‘Sonny’ Doeden

Dewey ‘Sonny” Doeden, age 76, of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at Bangs Nursing Home. Dewey requested his body be cremated. He was born December 13, 1945 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to Dewey and Ruby Warrick Doeden. Dewey was raised in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sauk Rapids High Schools. On May 11, 1979 Dewey married his lifelong sweetheart Betty Hammonds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and they celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage. They moved to Coleman from Dallas in 2009 and attended the Feed Store Church. Dewey loved music and sharing his talents on the guitar with many fans. He had his own band in past years and enjoyed playing with friends in the Coleman Brown County area.
SANTA ANNA, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Grace Joyce Hardman

Funeral services for Grace Joyce Hardman, 98, of Richland Springs, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Holt Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at Heritage Funeral Home of San Saba. She passed...
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Charity motorcade for Kevin Worthy set for May 21

On May 21st, if you are wondering why a mass movement of motorcycles is moving through Central Texas, it is to induct one man as an honorary President. The Possums Den, a motorcycle club in Bell County, is driving a charity motorcade for Kevin Worthy who lives in a nursing home in Brown County. Kevin Worthy was born with Spina Bifida and is paralyzed from the armpits down and has Hydrosyphilis.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Zephyr’s Williams, Miller head the class

ZEPHYR – The Zephyr High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Zephyr ISD Gymnasium, with valedictorian Grace Williams and salutatorian Emily Miller earning top honors. Williams, the daughter of Courtney and Jennifer Williams, and Miller, the daughter of Mark Miller, did...
ZEPHYR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Rodeo to host First Annual Kickoff Party in downtown Brownwood

The 58th annual Brown County Rodeo is nearing, and the Brown County Fair Association will host the First Annual Brown County Rodeo Kickoff Party to celebrate the start of rodeo festivities. The Kickoff Party will include live music by Guthrie Kennard, vendors, a cornhole tournament, and other family and kid...
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Coleman’s Tibbetts, Hunter ascend to top of class

COLEMAN – The Coleman High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Hufford Field, home of the Bluecats football team. Atop the class of graduates are valedictorian Carlie Tibbetts and salutatorian Denver Hunter. Tibbetts is the daughter of Jeff and Darla Tibbetts...
brownwoodnews.com

Area Sales Tax Allocations Cool Off in May

For the first time in more than two years, the monthly sales tax allocation for the City of Brownwood was lower than the same month in the previous year. Early and Bangs both had increases this month, but at a much lower rate than in previous months this year. Sales tax allocations from the Texas Comptroller’s office in May reflect retail sales in March 2022. Details below.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brookesmith athlete competes in UIL State Championships

Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday morning:. The best of the best high school track and field athletes from all over Texas met Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12-14, at Mike Myers Stadium on the UT Austin campus. They converged there to compete in the UIL State Championships. Junior Elida Uvalle represented Brookesmith ISD In the Shot Put event. Athletic Director Todd Lawdermilk and Coach Chris Moody were there to support her in this momentous endeavor. 1A and 6A schools competed on Saturday, May 14. Uvalle came in seventh in a field of nine. Competition was fierce. Each victory was hard won. Brookesmith staff, faculty and students gathered on Friday to see her off. Several records were set at this clash of the titans. Go Mustangs!
BROOKESMITH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest made for indecent exposure warrant issued in September

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. On September 10, 2021, the Brownwood Police Department received a report of Indecent Exposure at a residence in the 1800blk of 1st St. The report indicated that a male was invited to the home by a good Samaritan so that he could pick up food items. While visiting with the lady inside her home the male began exposing himself and touching himself in a sexual manner. This behavior continued for several minutes until others arrived at the home to confront him. A report was generated at this time.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Retired School Employees membership event May 18

Brown County Retired Teachers has made a local name change to better reflect the members they represent. Texas Retirement System Annuitants, regardless of where in Texas they retired, are welcomed to become a part of BROWN COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL EMPLOYEES. (BCRSE) In 1936 the Texas Constitution established The Defined Benefit...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Coleman High School places 5th in American Rocketry Challenge

The Coleman High School rocketry team earned 5th place at the world’s largest student rocketry competition – the American Rocketry Challenge. Coleman High School was one of 101 teams competing at the National Finals, which took place at Great Meadow in The Plains, VA. In total, 724 teams from 41 states competed in the 2022 American Rocketry Challenge. The students earned $7,500 in prize money. The school will receive an additional $1,000 to be used for the program. As a top-25 finisher, Coleman High School earned an invitation to participate in NASA’s Student Launch Initiative.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report – May 16

On Thursday, May 12, Deputy Saydie Bradley took a report for a theft. On Friday, May 13, Deputy Saydie Bradley responded to Hendrick Urgent Care. This was in regards to a dog bite, which occurred at CR 180, Bangs. A report was made. On Friday, May 13, at 6:13 p.m....
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Maintenance work to begin May 17 on U.S. 67 north of Early

Beginning Tuesday, May 17, TxDOT’s contractor will begin grading and resurfacing a portion of US 67 (which is also US 377) at the Fort Worth and Western Overpass north of the city of Early. One lane in each direction will remain open during construction. Motorists are asked to watch...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Oath of Office Given to Elected City Officials, Willey Named Mayor Pro-Tem

In a special called meeting Tuesday morning of the Brownwood City Council, a meeting that lasted only seven minutes, recently elected city officials took their Oath of Office and a new Mayor Pro-Tem was chosen by the Council. Larry Franks, Brown County Elections Administrator, presented the results of the May...
BROWNWOOD, TX

