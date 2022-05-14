ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 1 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

By Peter Marzano
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and another 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting following a vehicle crash in North Lawndale Friday night, according to police.

Police said two men were involved in a crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South California Avenue when a gunman exited his vehicle and opened fire, striking both men.

One man was struck to the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was struck to the side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The gunman fled the scene and was later placed into custody by responding officers. The shooting remains under investigation by Area Four detectives.

