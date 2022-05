The Missouri Bicentennial Commission said Tuesday that it will be dedicating the Missouri Bicentennial Mural, painted by 16,116 Missourians, on June 23. The mural was donated to the state by lead artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey as a gift to the people of Missouri, according to a Missouri Community Betterment news release. It will be on permanent public display inside the Truman State Office Building across from the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO