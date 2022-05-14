ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GEMA announces new state communications executive director

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has announced the appointment of Greg Whitaker as the Executive Director for the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority. He will begin his role on Monday.

“We are delighted to have Greg join GEMA/HS and GECA,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “With his immeasurable amount of experience, there is no doubt that he will pave the way for our state to continue being the trailblazer for 911 and emergency communications.”

Whitaker was the Douglas County E-911 director for 28 years. Prior to that he worked with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years. He was a member of the National Emergency Number Association and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. Whitaker was the president of the Georgia 911 Directors Association from 2008 until 2018.

Whitaker is a graduate of North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy and has served as a guest instructor at the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center, the Clayton Regional Law Enforcement Academy, the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Training Center.

He worked on legislation to help establish the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority and was appointed as a member of the board in 2017 and served until 2021. Whitaker and his family reside in Douglas County.

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

Georgia Chamber announces entertainment coalition honor

ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Fayetteville’s Trilith Studios, which is a founding member of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, an affiliate of the Georgia Chamber, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the 2022 Jeana Stanley Award. The award, named in honor of Hearst Vice President of Finance Jeana Stanley, who passed away in June 2020, recognizes a media company that has made a significant contribution to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Clemency denied for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.

ATLANTA — Following a meeting to receive information for or against clemency for condemned inmate Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., and after thoroughly considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied clemency in the case. Presnell is scheduled to be...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Douglas County, GA
Douglas County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Albany Herald

Early Georgia voting continues at record pace

ATLANTA — As the second week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election continues, Georgia voters are turning out in record numbers across the state. Through Friday, nearly 380,000 people have early voted in Georgia — a 222% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election and a 181% increase in the same point in the early voting period in the 2020 primary election. Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Pain at the pump increases as gas prices rise

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 15 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.01 more than this time last year.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
277
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy