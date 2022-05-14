GEMA announces new state communications executive director

ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has announced the appointment of Greg Whitaker as the Executive Director for the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority. He will begin his role on Monday.

“We are delighted to have Greg join GEMA/HS and GECA,” GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings said. “With his immeasurable amount of experience, there is no doubt that he will pave the way for our state to continue being the trailblazer for 911 and emergency communications.”

Whitaker was the Douglas County E-911 director for 28 years. Prior to that he worked with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years. He was a member of the National Emergency Number Association and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. Whitaker was the president of the Georgia 911 Directors Association from 2008 until 2018.

Whitaker is a graduate of North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy and has served as a guest instructor at the Fulton County Public Safety Training Center, the Clayton Regional Law Enforcement Academy, the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Training Center.

He worked on legislation to help establish the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority and was appointed as a member of the board in 2017 and served until 2021. Whitaker and his family reside in Douglas County.