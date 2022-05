DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — When WDHN arrived on scene, there were multiple police cruisers blocking the entrances to the hobo pantry as they were conducting their investigation. According to the police report, two men went into the Hobo Pantry. One was armed and fired a shot inside the store, though no one was injured. Then the other suspect went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

