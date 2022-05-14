ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

McConnell leads congressional delegation to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and three other Republican senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine, becoming the latest set of top U.S. lawmakers to travel to Kyiv.

Zelensky posted a video on his Instagram showing him meeting with McConnell and Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). It was not immediately clear when the group of senators had met with him.

“The visit of the U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican minority leader to the Upper House of Congress, Mitchell McConnell, is a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people,” Zelensky wrote in his post.

“Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country but for democratic values and freedoms. We do appreciate it very much.”

The Hill has reached out to the offices of McConnell, Collins, Cornyn and Barrasso for comment.

The delegation of senators to Ukraine comes as first lady Jill Biden earlier this week met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in a surprise visit on Sunday, which was Mother’s Day.

Earlier this month, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office said that she and other lawmakers had also met with Zelensky.

The development comes as the Senate stopped short on Thursday of passing an aid package to Ukraine after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that he wanted language from his amendment that would have widened the scope of the Afghanistan inspector general’s role to oversee Ukrainian funding to be included in the text of the aid package legislation, rather than as an amendment.

