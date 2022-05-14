ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, GA

Mitchell Co. Eagles are trying to stay consistent throughout spring practices

By Keshawn Ward
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s year two under head coach Dondrial Pinkins with Mitchell County High School’s football program. Coach Pinkins wants the Eagles to work on being consistent in everything they do on the field. From communicating, running their routes,...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

WALB 10

Terrell Academy’s baseball team wins GISA AA championship

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - After over 30 years, the Terrell Academy Eagles baseball team won their third state title in their school history. Now getting to this point was not easy. From winning Game 1 to losing Game 2, to waiting until 10:30 p.m. just to play Game 3 and that game finished until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
TERRELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Colquitt woman celebrates turning 102 after getting COVID twice

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Inside a Colquitt home is a story of a woman that has lived for 102 years...and counting. Emma Smith says she’s never drunk or smoked. She credits her long life to her faith, and that is for good reason. Smith was sent home to die a few years ago after taking a fall. Also, since the pandemic began, she’s gotten COVID-19 twice.
COLQUITT, GA
WALB 10

Early Co. High senior named presidential scholar

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Charlye Allen was honored as a presidential scholar. She’s one of three students in the entire state to get this kind of recognition. The presidential scholar honor is for a high school senior’s achievements in academics, the arts, career and technical education fields. Allen...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta woman named to Berry College Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta woman is named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College for academic excellence. Rosa Sanchez Alvarado of Valdosta GA, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
VALDOSTA, GA
country1037fm.com

There’s An 8-Foot Alligator On My Front Porch

We lived in Florida for the first year that we were married. Okay, it was Tallahassee-anyone who lives in Florida will tell you THAT’S not Florida. T-town in more South Georgia/East Alabama. Anyway, for many reasons, there’s NO WAY we’d ever live there again. And we NEVER had the experience that Ed Ferraro did last week. No, for some reason the prehistoric monsters that populate that state tend to stay way south of the panhandle of the Sunshine State.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Ryan Duke trial wraps up seventh day; Duke takes witness stand

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The seventh day of the Ryan Duke trial resumed Tuesday. Ryan Duke is on the witness stand now. Evan Gibbs, one of Ryan Duke’s attorneys, is questioning him on the stand now. Ryan Duke testified he did not murder, hit or choke Grinstead. He also...
OCILLA, GA
WTVM

Columbus gospel group celebrates 42 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman’s gospel group is celebrating their 42 anniversary. In 1980, Ida and the Gospel Pearls began their group of four sisters, Ida, Sarah, Betty, and Grace. Ida, the lead singer, is not only responsible for hitting the high notes but she is also the one responsible for making the group members’ outfits.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Monthly food box giveaway scheduled for this Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May’s monthly food box giveaway hosted by Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 9-11 a.m. The event is drive-thru only and will be hosted at the church, 1129 West Whitney Avenue. Participants must have the trunk...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Litman Cathedral feeds over 500 families in monthly giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley and Litman Cathedral fed more than 500 families on Saturday. It’s a part of a monthly initiative that helps families survive food price increases. Michael White is the Pastor at Litman Cathedral in Albany. His church hosts a food giveaway every month...
ALBANY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lanier County in south central Georgia Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mayday, or 10 miles east of Valdosta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lakeland, Valdosta, Moody Air Force Base, Naylor, Greenwood, Barretts, Hansell and Stockton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police: previous critically missing juvenile located

UPDATE MAY 16, 2022 (WRBL) – On Monday, Columbus Police Department officials confirmed that Xavier has been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department requests public assistance in locating a critically missing juvenile who was previously missing on April 27, 2022, and found a day later on April 28, 2022. Xavier Meier, 14, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Update: Missing Albany juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) was searching for a missing juvenile, according to a Facebook post by the agency. Kamia Davis, 15, has been found.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta man arrested in four-wheeler burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested for burglary Saturday, the police department said. Police said around 3:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 700 block of North Ashley Street after a concerned citizen called E911 reporting they had seen a suspicious man pushing a four-wheeler through an alley.
VALDOSTA, GA

