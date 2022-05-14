Mitchell Co. Eagles are trying to stay consistent throughout spring practices

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lanier County in south central Georgia Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mayday, or 10 miles east of Valdosta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lakeland, Valdosta, Moody Air Force Base, Naylor, Greenwood, Barretts, Hansell and Stockton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0