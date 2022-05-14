One person killed in crash near Baltic

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash north of Watertown last week has been released. The Highway Patrol says 68 year-old Andrzej Walczak of Winnipeg died when the southbound motorcyle he was driving was rear-ended by a car 11 miles north of Watertown at mile marker 191.
WATERTOWN, S.D.–There was heavy damage to two vehicles, but only minor injuries in a two vehicle crash in Watertown. Police say it happened Monday at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 6th Avenue. That’s where a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Alexis Rowland of Watertown collided with a car driven by Hector Meza of Watertown.
HAWARDEN—Two people received minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles about 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on Cherry Avenue, two miles north of Hawarden. Fifty-eight-year-old Joanne Margarete Munns of Hawarden was driving north on Cherry Avenue when her 2010 Cadillac Escalade struck the rear of a 2010 Ford F-250 driven by 65-year-old Shawn Lane Munns of Hawarden pushing the F-250 into the rear of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by 17-year-old Karsen Van Oort of Ireton, pushing the Wrangler into a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by 15-year-old Charles Houlton of Ireton, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux County, Iowa — One car caused two separate fire calls in two separate Sioux County fire districts on Monday. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, the initial fire call went out about 7:05 p.m. near Van’s Implement on Highway 18 east of Hull. Hoksbergen says the call didn’t amount to much as the fire was out by the time they got there. He says those on the scene were under the impression that the fire was coming from the engine, and they had used a fire extinguisher to put it out. So, Hoksbergen says, the firefighters left the scene without spraying any water.
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue was called out Monday to a fire that escaped a burn pit and spread to a nearby shelterbelt of trees. The fire call was to 44854 169th Street, just west of Lake Kampeska. Fire crews arrived to find the burn pit, along with 8 to...
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated two separate vehicle accidents Saturday in Rock Valley. The first occurred at 12:13 p.m at the intersection of Highway 18 and 290th Street, seven miles west of Rock Valley. 28-year-old Dillon Altena of Fairview, SD, was travelling north on Highway 18. 24-year-old Katherine...
MINNEHAHA, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a fatal 2-vehicle crash east of Baltic Friday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge pickup. One of the drivers died...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said no injuries were reported after two young people fired three shots into an occupied apartment. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 2:30 p.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls, a couple of people fired a gun into an apartment. The patio door was shattered and three bullets entered the apartment. There was a woman in the apartment, but not in the area where the bullets entered.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police say 18 year old Rahsaan McNeill from Sioux Falls and a minor fired a gun into an apartment yesterday afternoon. The incident took place around 2:30 in the 600 block of North Lewis Ave, which is near Terry Redlin Elementary. Police...
Hawarden, Iowa — A joint investigation between deputies from Sioux County and officers from Plymouth County has resulted in the arrest of a Hawarden man. Sioux County authorities say the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at 49-year-old Jamie Ahrens’ address at 1263 505th Street south of Hawarden.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a possible connection between two Sioux Falls business burglaries that occurred early Sunday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the suspects used the same method to enter the businesses located in southeastern Sioux Falls. Police say the same...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Beginning immediately on Monday, May 16, West 33rd Street from West Avenue to Summit Avenue and South Grange Avenue from 33rd Street to 37th Street will be closed to allow crews to restore power and traffic signals. This work is anticipated to be completed...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has lost a former K9 Officer. According to the staff at the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, retired K9 Athos was laid to rest on Friday. They tell us K9 Athos started his career in May 2012 with Deputy...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a shooting near 14th and Ingleside. Police received a call about shots fired in the area around 10:44 a.m. Saturday where they found evidence of a shooting but did not find any suspects or victims. A short time...
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– What started as a call for an alleged assault in Sheldon on Friday night resulted in a total of three people being charged with drug offenses. The Sheldon Police Department and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Department went to the home of Sheila Sundall around 9 o’clock. While searching her residence police reportedly found illegal substances and drug paraphernalia which led to 41 year old Nathan Schuknecht being charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and 29 year old Melea Speelman with possession of drug paraphernalia.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jeffrey Darnell Moore, 53, was found guilty of conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl leading to the death of several people. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $1 million fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Victims Fund.
