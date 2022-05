Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. A drier and warmer week. Highs in the 70s & 80s through midweek, warming to the 90s by Friday. Nice today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Wednesday will be nice too, just a bit cooler. Expect highs in the upper 70s tomorrow with sunshine to start the day and clouds building in late in the day.

