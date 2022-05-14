ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

Fire at Santa Margarita mobile home park destroys five homes

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPS9K_0fe8bf4l00

Efforts to support the displaced are underway

– A fire spread through a Santa Margarita mobile home park Friday afternoon, destroying five homes, according to multiple reports.

No human injuries were reported, however, a dog and multiple pet chinchillas are reported to have been in the burning homes and reports are conflicting as to if they have survived.

Reports say the close proximity of the mobile homes made battling the flames more difficult. It is not clear at this time how many people have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The community and the Red Cross have already begun to respond with aid to those who have been displaced due to the blaze. A community dinner was reportedly organized by neighbors within hours of the fire, and now fundraising efforts are underway to get basic supplies to those in need.

To help, drop off food or clothing at the park’s main office off Pinal Avenue in Santa Margarita.

No further details are available at this time. Updates will be posted if received.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for May 8-15

On May 8, Kevin Lorance Murphy, 44, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and position of a narcotic controlled substance. On May 8, Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, 33, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

Small jet lands safely at Meadows Field after report of fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An alarming report Monday of a fire aboard a small jet approaching Meadows Field prompted an emergency response where firefighters discovered no flames and say the culprit was apparently a faulty sensor. The CJ3 jet landed safely and none of its seven occupants were injured, Kern County firefighters said. It appears […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Car Show Raises Money For Community Hot Rod Project

Thousands of car lovers packed the greens at Glen Annie Golf Club on Sunday for the 2022 Santa Barbara County Auto Expo, where over 300 car owners showed off their vintage, modified, and restored automobiles as part of a fundraiser for the Community Hot Rod Project (communityhotrodproject.com). Local gearhead Kevin...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
