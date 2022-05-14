‘It’s absolutely terrifying:’ Shots fired into Jacksonville Pep Boys, may be due to unhappy customer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gunfire tore through Pep Boys on Dunn Avenue on Saturday morning, and the suspect is still out there.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirms that no one was inside the store at the time, and there were no injuries.

Police and the store’s general manager told Action News Jax that the shots fired could be linked to an unhappy customer from the day before.

“I got here to open up the store this morning around 6:30, and when I pulled up -- I saw the windows all blown out,” Travis Jones, general manager, said.

Jones is working with police to find the person who committed the crime.

Glass was everywhere, and bullet holes were found in metal pieces as well.

“Yesterday, we had a gentleman late in the afternoon upset about his car, and he made some threats to shoot us all,” Travis Jones, General Manager of Pep Boys, said.

A witness, known by the store, was just feet away, according to Jones.

Jones said a woman, who often parks on the side of Pep Boys, was inside her vehicle at the time and heard the gunfire.

“She’s doing just fine,” Jones said. “She heard the gunshots, and she knew what time they went off. She said because she’s from New York she knows when she hears gunshots to start counting. She was able to count how many gunshots were made and mark down the time that it happened.”

Sergeant Harvey Baker IV with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police are searching through surveillance video, and the situation appears to be an isolated incident.

“We do have quite a bit of follow up here that may lead us to identifying a suspect,” Baker IV said.

If you have information, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

“It’s terrifying,” Jones said. “It’s absolutely terrifying. You know, I’ve got a bunch of really good guys at work here. And the last thing I need is for any of us to get hurt because you know somebody can’t control their anger.”

