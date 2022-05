PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's 2022 Primary Election is here, and the first round of results was posted shortly after the ballot drop off deadline at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. KGW has you covered on the top races for Oregon statewide and the Portland metro area. The results below are not final; ballots will continue to be counted and this story will be updated as additional results come in.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO