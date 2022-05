A 32-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of gunning down a man in Anaheim in a botched robbery as the victim walked home from a store in the middle of the afternoon. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the discharge of a firearm causing death and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Norwood is scheduled to be sentenced July 29.

