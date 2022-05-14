ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Fibonacci Footwear professional shoes have NASA-certified tech & blockchain authentication

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enhance any outfit with the Fibonacci Footwear professional shoes. Boasting blockchain authentication, each pair of these shoes receives a unique blockchain smart tag adhered to the tongue. This lets you verify...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Grovemade x Blackwing Pencil Kit integrates a sharpener, tip protection, and a cool design

If you write by hand in the office, consider the Grovemade x Blackwing Pencil Kit. It doesn’t just store your stationery, but it also includes a built-in sharpener and tip protection. This way, you can keep your tools in the best shape for the job. Moreover, this Grovemade and Blackwing collaboration includes 12 custom pencils, a walnut stand, and a sharpener. The pencils are completely unique, as they’re made from incense-cedar and premium Japanese graphite. As a result, you can write with confidence for an unparalleled experience. Furthermore, this kit boasts a modern aesthetic for a clean look on your desk. So you will not only have your stationery on hand but also enjoy a clutter-free workspace. Overall, keep your pencils sharp and within easy reach when you have this kit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

PRIMAL Soles 100% recyclable shoe insoles provide next-level comfort without the footprint

Crafted from Mediterranean cork, the PRIMAL Soles 100% recyclable shoe insoles keep you comfortable. Not only that, but they are also completely recyclable, meaning they don’t cause a negative environmental impact. Extremely lightweight, they provide high impact resistance so your feet stay comfortable no matter how long you wear them, where you go, or what you do. Antibacterial, they also wick moisture and regulate temperature. Unlike traditional plastic and gel insoles, PRIMAL Soles consist of soft cork, which has the ideal natural benefits for insoles. Choose from 3 editions: Bananas, Cortiças, and Oatmilk Elite. The first suits everyday sneakers and running shoes with a total depth of 7 mm. The Cortiças edition works best for intense sports and people on their feet all day as it has 10 mm of support. Finally, Oatmilk Elite provides a soft and bouncy feel with high arch support for dress and office shoes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

iRobot Create 3 buildable robot arrives ready to go with a suite of smart technology

Get creative with the iRobot Create 3 buildable robot. Arriving with preinstalled smart technology, this customizable robot includes a suite of modules, sensors, wheels, LED lights, and even behaviors. Moreover, it’s easy to communicate with it over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and the built-in USB-C port. The iRobot Create 3 arrives with an easily removable faceplate. It also includes a standard hole pattern for mounting LiDar scanners, camera modules, and other sensors. More importantly, you can customize simple behaviors, sounds, and movements. In fact, some of the 18 sensors include 2 front bumper zones, 2 wheel encodes, 4 IR cliff sensors, and more. Plus, it comes with 2 drive motors, 6 RGB LED rings, and 1 speaker. Overall, based on the Roomba i3 platform, it’s ideal for high school students, college students, or lifelong learners.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

KEVA APPLE Watch Bands blend function and fashion and come in handmade custom designs

Blending fashion and function in just the right way, the KEVA APPLE Watch Bands truly stand out. Choose from 30 different styles, some of which use premium Italian leather while others use vegan cactus leather. The latter is made from Nopal Cactus, which is organic, sustainable, and partially biodegradable. Moreover, you can pick and choose your leather style, hardware color, and band size for a personalized custom design. Compatible with 38–40 mm and 42–44 mm Apple Watch bands, each one is handmade in the USA. Crafted by hand by artisans who care for the smallest details, they com beautifully packaged in a gift box ready to give or receive. Finally, select from colors ranging from classic Taupe to Carved Terracotta and Starburst Green to Gold Cobblestone.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Dress Shoes#Fibonacci Footwear#Liber Derby#Ortholite
Gadget Flow

Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece is modeled on the M4 carbine rifle

Designed to venerate heroes, the Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece draws inspiration from the M4 carbine rifle. In fact, it brings the features of the the M4 carbine rifle to life! The collection boasts a limited-edition 300-piece run of one model: the V1 M4 Carbine Black. Designed after military gear, this high-quality watch goes through precision manufacturing in Switzerland and Japan. Additionally, it is assembled in the US. With an automatic movement, this uniquely crafted watch has a skeletonized design. Awakening the nostalgia of life in the armed forces as well as the warrior spirit in everyone, this watch even has a custom calf leather white-and-black camo strap with the Special Forces and Black Ops option. Overall, this US-based company has a rugged yet sleek timepiece for any military lover.
APPAREL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Flip Card Fold snaps close with a push button and includes 2 credit card slots

Conveniently and safely transport your everyday credit cards with the hardgraft Flip Card Fold. From the outside, it exudes a simple leather design. But, once unfolded, you’ll find a surprising combination of materials that promote durability. Moreover, with a compact form of 4.3″ by 3″, it’s perfect to take on the go and is pocket friendly without the bulk. This hardgraft leather wallet also includes 2 compartments for folded notes and 2 dedicated credit card slots. And the credit card slots are a vivid black to help you organize your money. This way, you’ll never have to fumble around at the checkout again. Finally, the combination of vegetable-tanned leather and microsuede provides excellent durability and style. In fact, the leather material ages beautifully over time.
GOOGLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet has a discreet design and includes compartments

Transport your money and cards with ease when you have the hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet. Sporting a convenient size of 3″ by 4.5″, it’s the perfect size to fit in your bag or pocket without any bulk. All the while, it provides plenty of room for cards and notes. In fact, it includes 2 compartments for folded notes or credit cards and 2 card slots in black leather. This hardgraft leather wallet also looks stylish, so you’ll take it around with you with pride. In fact, the microsuede material works in harmony with the black leather. Overall, made in Italy, it makes a perfect everyday carry, so you’ll never have to search around for your cards and notes again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Harber London Leather Backpack protects your gadgets and has a 12-liter capacity

Carry your essentials in style and securely with the Harber London Leather Backpack. This premium leather bag includes modular front inserts that never fall accidentally and remain securely fastened. Suitable for 13″, 14″, 15″, and 16″ laptops, it’s perfect for commuters while protecting your gadget on the go. In fact, the soft microfiber lining minimizes damage. Furthermore, this stunning leather backpack includes a built-in tablet pocket inside that fits the iPad Pro 12.9″ with its keyboard attached. This bag includes various components to keep your belongings organized in 1 place. And, with a 12-liter capacity, it’s not short on room. Finally, it includes a water bottle pocket on the inside. Overall, it’s available in 3 colors: tan, black, and deep brown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case is 100% biodegradable and lightweight

Protect and carry your earbuds with ease when you have the Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case. It’s 100% biodegradable in a compostable environment for a plant-based purchase. Moreover, this lightweight and eco-friendly AirPods case utilizes a smooth and lightweight material that’s comfortable to hold. This is great for life on the go and to prevent any bulk in your bag or pockets. Above all, it provides 360-degree protection against drops, scratches, and bumps. Furthermore, it doesn’t restrict charging your buds, as you can easily reach the lightning access port. For an added bonus, you can conveniently attach this case to your keys or bag with the biodegradable cotton lanyard. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors: Charcoal, Dusty Pink, and Mystic Blue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC has an easily adjustable ergonomic screen hinge

Enjoy a hybrid lifestyle in the office or at home with the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC. Designed with an ergonomic hinge, it offers endless adaptability and collaboration across multiple devices. Moreover, the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 has a narrow-bezel display and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. All the while, it effortlessly rotates 90° as well as lifts up and tilts to showcase various viewing angles. Simply push the flexible hinge design with your finger to maneuver the screen. Furthermore, this 4K 27″ desktop PC utilizes the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics. So it has all the power you need for demanding work tasks. Or use it for leisure thanks to the dual JBL 5W speakers that minimize distortion. Finally, wirelessly share content from your smartphone to this PC with ease to watch videos, scroll through photos, and more.
YOGA
Gadget Flow

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD unlocks using your phone, not a password

Accessing the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD is super convenient because it doesn’t require a password. Focusing on accessibility and security, it needs your phone to unlock it, so you can simply and quickly view content with the tap of a button. Moreover, this SanDisk SSD prides itself on easy access for seamless and secure collaboration. You can even authorize someone at a different location to use it. Best of all, quickly view confidential files on this device by pre-authorizing your phone or computer. With the Auto Lock feature, it automatically detects an authorized device. Furthermore, this gadget is available with a capacity of 1 TB, 2 TB, or 4 TB. So you’ll never have to worry about storage issues for your work again. Finally, it offers up to 3-meter drop protection, 1,000-pound crush resistance, and an IP67 water rating.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Nixon Siren stainless steel watch provides basic tide functionality and includes a timer

Always know when to hit the beach when you have the Nixon Siren stainless steel watch. Providing basic tide information, you’ll have access to data anywhere, anytime before heading for open water. This stainless steel watch also boasts a 100-meter water-resistant rating, providing you with peace of mind. So you won’t need to remove it when swimming. Moreover, the Nixon Siren lets you toggle between tide information and viewing the date in a second. It also features a chronograph and a countdown timer. Furthermore, this stunning watch, which is available in 10 colors, has a custom digital module movement. In addition, the stainless steel caseback and gasket pushers provide excellent durability. Overall, it’s built for comfort, function, and style for all wearers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker has an IPX2 rating and multiroom compatibility

Listen to music outdoors with the Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker. It features an IPX2 rating and multiroom and multi-person usage for group play. So it can withstand light rain and water. This water-resistant speaker is also easy to use, as it features Click and Hold presets to save your favorite playlists, radio stations, and more. Furthermore, the Audio Pro A15, which is available in 2 colors, features one 4.5″ woofer. And it includes a 1″ textile dome to present loud audio. Additionally, this speaker also offers a portable design. This makes it ideal for taking the go and for keeping on display in your home. Overall, this waterproof speaker is the perfect companion for outdoor pool parties and keeping in the bathroom.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Nitecore Portable Air Conditioner delivers up to 2,550 BTU of quiet cooling power

Make summer more comfortable with the Nitecore Portable Air Conditioner. Whether you’re camping or playing sports outdoors, this gadget provides up to 2,550 BTU of impressive cooling power. In fact, this whopping horsepower ensures it can reduce your tent’s temperature to 18ºC in only 10 minutes—this is also thanks to its dual hose system. Moreover, the Nitecore AC has a super compact, portable size to go with you anywhere. Furthermore, it requires low power consumption while also offering circuit protection and high cooling efficiency. With an all-in-one design, this installation-free gadget has a convenient grip and makes only 50 dB of noise for overall quiet operation. Nitecore is a brand with 15 years of experience in outdoor equipment, and its portable air conditioner weighs only about 10 kg. Use it at the park or while traveling, camping, picnicking, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone weighs less than 249g and has tri-directional obstacle sensing

Look at the world a little closer with the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone. Weighing under 249g, it’s super lightweight and portable and, best of all, doesn’t require registration in most countries. Plus, its foldable design enables you to take it virtually everywhere with ease. Moreover, this DJI lightweight camera drone includes forward, backward, and downward vision sensors and can avoid obstacles in complicated environments. This portable camera drone also records at up to 4K or 60 fps. And the 1/1.3″ sensor features dual-native ISO. Furthermore, it boasts an array of intelligent features to perfect your outcomes. In particular, tools like FocusTrack, MasterShots, and Timelapse take your shoots to new heights. Finally, enjoy an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes and up to 25 km flight distance to cover your aerial photography needs.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Brydge 10.5 Series II wireless keyboard for iPads offers viewing angles from 0º to 180°

Transform your tablet into a laptop with the Brydge 10.5 Series II wireless keyboard for iPad Pro 10.5″. Engineered with viewing angles from 0º to 180° and a durable hinge design, it’s great to use anywhere. Utilize it when taking notes on your lap, composing an email, or working in a coffee shop. Moreover, this wireless keyboard for iPad Pro 10.5″ offers an ergonomic typing experience. In fact, with 1.2 mm of travel on the keys, it provides natural tactile typing with the feel and response you expect from a laptop. Best of all, it includes backlit keys to improve visibility in darker conditions. Overall, this keyboard can enhance productivity and offer a mobile working device that you can use anywhere, anytime.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable gives you mind control over your devices

Get that Jedi-level mind control you’ve always wanted by using the MyndPlay MyndHub brain-training wearable. Training your mental focus and meditation, it actually allows you to power, move, and control your devices—with your mind. It connects to an EEG brainwave headset that sends your information to the device, which has other gadgets plugged into it. Then, those gadgets react to your brainwaves and move in response to your intentions. You can adjust the levels to make it more difficult for the gadgets to respond, making it a true brain-training tool. Letting anyone build their own mind-controlled gadgets at home, this device also lets you convert any existing gadget in minutes. Moreover, it brings neurofeedback into the physical world so you can improve your mental fitness and concentration. Overall, this powerful and versatile brain technology makes you feel like you have superpowers.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon lightweight laptop only weighs 2.2 lbs and has a 0.58″-deep chassis

Embrace the hybrid lifestyle when you have the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon lightweight laptop. Weighing 2.2 lbs and sporting a chassis that’s only 0.58″ thin, it’s perfect for carting around. In fact, its comfort-edge feature ensures that it’s built for carrying. Moreover, the Lenovo Slim 7i uses aerospace-grade magnesium alloy with multilayer carbon fiber for a rugged design. This lightweight laptop also includes an edge-to-edge keyboard with a larger trackpad for comfortable working. Furthermore, it comes with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and self-adjusting fan speeds for optimal performance. Meanwhile, the 13.3″ 2.5K optional touch screen display enhances colors. In fact, the tall 16:10 aspect ratio offers more screen space. In addition, the Lenovo PureSight display provides accurate hues of 100% sRGB color space and 100% color volume with 8-bit color. Finally, it includes a generous 90 Hz refresh rate for enhanced performance.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy