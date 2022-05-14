PBSO looking for missing man in Palm Beach County

A second woman from Palm Beach County has been arrested in connection with a real estate scam, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday. Agents arrested Kiana Kiara-Alexis Russell, 22, of Loxahatchee on charges of scheme to defraud, money laundering and aggravated white-collar crime. Russell is accused of co-conspiring...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There aren't many shelters for homeless people to turn to in Palm Beach County and it seems some are riding Palm Tran buses all day to escape the heat. Palm Tran has about 300 bus drivers. A Palm Tran supervisor is speaking out...
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened around 10 p.m. Monday in a home on 5th Place SW in south Vero Beach. Investigators say there were multiple witnesses in the home at the time of the shooting and...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At least four trucks were broken into overnight Monday at two hotels near 45th Street, according to an officer with West Palm Beach police. The hotels are off Metrocentre Boulevard. In all four cases, it appears one of the windows of the trucks...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tabria Josey, 20, is facing seven different felony counts, from scheme to defraud to grand theft, money laundering, communications fraud and aggravated white-collar crime. This comes from a 58-page affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that detailed 21 different real estate schemes in Florida – and 11 of them happened in Lee County. She is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.
Residents in western Palm Beach County and northern Broward County can expect to see smoke this week from a prescribed burn in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. Officials plan to start the fire Wednesday from a helicopter, weather permitting, and crews on the ground will help, a park ranger for the refuge said in a news release. The burn will finish by Thursday. A ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
The first Palm Beach County high school graduation of the year is officially in the books at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Students at West Boca Raton Community High School walked across the stage Monday to earn their diplomas. “It’s not words when I say the best part of West Boca...
Vero - Tuesday May 17, 2022: One person is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night in a home along the 700 block of 5th Place SW in south Vero. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that Multiple witnesses were in the home at...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer who was part of a DUI investigation overnight had to run for safety when another driver came at him with no sign of slowing down or changing lanes. Port St. Lucie police said officers working a different case were parked...
WEST PALM BEACH — The day after a chaotic crash and confrontation in the hall of Dreyfoos School of the Arts led to a schoolwide lockdown and fatal police shooting, alumni gathered at the school to confront a shattering revelation.
The man police said crashed his van through the gates of the school, struggled...
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS 12) — After dark, around 10:30 p.m., an emergency room patient inside the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, arose from a gurney, according to investigators. Body camera video released by the sheriff's office shows Zachary Taylor Anderson, 29-years-old, appearing to charge deputies with a...
'Unfortunately, rumors and misinformation are being spread through the public about the Sheriff’s health.'. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has been absent from the office for nearly three weeks after being hospitalized following back-to-back medical procedures, but his spokeswoman said he’s on track to return to the office “soon.”
