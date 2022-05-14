PBSO looking for missing man in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tabria Josey, 20, is facing seven different felony counts, from scheme to defraud to grand theft, money laundering, communications fraud and aggravated white-collar crime. This comes from a 58-page affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that detailed 21 different real estate schemes in Florida – and 11 of them happened in Lee County. She is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

