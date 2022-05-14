ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

PBSO looking for missing man in Palm Beach County

By Garrett Phillips
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

2nd Loxahatchee woman arrested in Florida real estate scam

A second woman from Palm Beach County has been arrested in connection with a real estate scam, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday. Agents arrested Kiana Kiara-Alexis Russell, 22, of Loxahatchee on charges of scheme to defraud, money laundering and aggravated white-collar crime. Russell is accused of co-conspiring...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

1 dead, 1 detained in Vero Beach shooting

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened around 10 p.m. Monday in a home on 5th Place SW in south Vero Beach. Investigators say there were multiple witnesses in the home at the time of the shooting and...
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
wsfltv.com

How the FDLE says a 20-year-old woman collected from 11 Lee County properties she didn't own

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tabria Josey, 20, is facing seven different felony counts, from scheme to defraud to grand theft, money laundering, communications fraud and aggravated white-collar crime. This comes from a 58-page affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that detailed 21 different real estate schemes in Florida – and 11 of them happened in Lee County. She is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.
LEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Smoke from prescribed burn could be visible in South Florida

Residents in western Palm Beach County and northern Broward County can expect to see smoke this week from a prescribed burn in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. Officials plan to start the fire Wednesday from a helicopter, weather permitting, and crews on the ground will help, a park ranger for the refuge said in a news release. The burn will finish by Thursday. A ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbso Dispatch
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County high school graduations begin

The first Palm Beach County high school graduation of the year is officially in the books at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Students at West Boca Raton Community High School walked across the stage Monday to earn their diplomas. “It’s not words when I say the best part of West Boca...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

1 Dead After Shooting in South Vero

Vero - Tuesday May 17, 2022: One person is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night in a home along the 700 block of 5th Place SW in south Vero. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that Multiple witnesses were in the home at...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw34.com

I-Team: The hunt to find mental health resources in Florida

West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS 12) — After dark, around 10:30 p.m., an emergency room patient inside the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, arose from a gurney, according to investigators. Body camera video released by the sheriff's office shows Zachary Taylor Anderson, 29-years-old, appearing to charge deputies with a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Palm Beach Sheriff hospitalized, but returning to work ‘soon’ after two medical procedures

'Unfortunately, rumors and misinformation are being spread through the public about the Sheriff’s health.'. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has been absent from the office for nearly three weeks after being hospitalized following back-to-back medical procedures, but his spokeswoman said he’s on track to return to the office “soon.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy