ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge man killed in single vehicle crash on LA 988

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a single car crash in West Baton Rouge Parish around 2 a.m. Sat., May...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Louisiana State Police reports man killed in one-vehicle crash

A crash near the boundary of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes took the life of a Baton Rouge man early Saturday. Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 988 south of Addis, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Couple found dead in Maringouin, sheriff says

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office after a couple was found dead on Wheelock Lane. Sheriff Brett Stassi says foul play is not ruled out and the deaths are being investigated as a homicide at this time. This is a...
MARINGOUIN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Addis, LA
County
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Addis, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on May 16, 2022 that they had arrested a man from St. Martinville, Louisiana and a man from Youngsville, Louisiana for allegedly setting fire to one of their vehicles in February and filing a false stolen vehicle report.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man allegedly points gun at utility workers in his backyard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man faces six counts of aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a firearm at utility workers in his backyard. Arrest documents said four utility workers were digging holes for fiber optic cables at 54-year-old Donald Johnson’s home when he came out of his home with a gun pointed at them. Johnson claimed that the workers were not supposed to be there and told them to fill the holes and leave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Maringouin Police and Iberville Sheriff’s Office are investigating two bodies found as a possible murder-suicide. According to officials, they are investigating a scene on Wheelock Lane in Maringouin. When authorities arrived at the scene they found two victims shot dead. This story is developing.
MARINGOUIN, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Trio suspected of stealing $1,000 in cigarettes from Ascension Parish store

Ascension Parish detectives are seeking public assistance with identifying three males suspected of entering a store on Hwy. 74 in Geismar and stealing a box of cigarettes valued at some $1,099. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance photo taken at the business. Anyone with information that could help identify...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Lsp#Troopers#Chevrolet
WWL

Video: Shootout caught on camera near New Orleans' City Park

NEW ORLEANS — A surveillance camera captured a shootout near City Park. New Orleans police are hoping the footage can help lead to an arrest in the case. Video shows a group of people gathered outside a house before someone appears at the end of the road and opens fire. People run in all directions and take cover behind cars as the shooter fires several bullets in their direction. Some people pull out their own guns, returning fire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

34-year-old man falls asleep behind wheel after snorting heroin

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 34-year-old man was found asleep in his vehicle in the middle of an intersection after snorting heroin on May 14. According to the arrest documents, when police arrived at the scene they found the driver, Daniel Varnado, asleep behind the wheel in the intersection of US 61. Varnado told officers that he was going home. After officials told Varnado to move his vehicle, he began driving the wrong way on US 61. Officers stopped Varnado again and took his keys from him.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Joint investigation leads to arrest of Ferriday man involved in fatal Monroe Dunn Drive shooting

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police Department Sergeant Michael Fendall, authorities arrested Henderson on a warrant for Second Degree Murder. Police established Henderson as the suspect in the April 8, 2022, homicide of Torance Davis that happened in the 700 block of Dunn Drive.  According to Sergeant Fendall, Henderson has prior charges for narcotics […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

BR Police respond to reported shooting on Nebraska Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a reported shooting in Old South Baton Rouge Sunday night. BRPD was called to the vicinity of the 1900 block on Nebraska Street around 10:30 p.m. in regards to the incident. At this time,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man terrorized neighbors for years before fatal shooting, standoff, residents say

For more than two years, residents in the 500 block of West Chalfont say they lived in fear of Henry Williams III. Now they say the worst of those fears have been realized. Williams is accused of killing 25-year-old Ronald Leduff Saturday in a fight that began an hours-long standoff along the normally quiet, leafy residential street with neatly manicured lawns.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

SGFD assists Lafayette fire with rope rescue

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) was in the right place at the right time!. The fire department was in Lafayette on Monday, May 16 to assist the Lafayette fire department with calls as they paid respect to a fallen firefighter, Alex Bourque. Bourque passed away...
LAFAYETTE, LA
lpso.net

Detectives Investigating Overnight Theft and Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident and theft of an ATV in Thibodaux early Sunday morning. Just after 3:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call from a man reporting an ATV had been stolen from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux. The ATV owner and a family member began driving around the area nearby to search for the stolen ATV. They located it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive where they noticed a man hiding behind a tree. As they approached him, he fired several shots at them. They retreated to their vehicle, but one of the men was shot in the shoulder. He was later transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
THIBODAUX, LA
WAFB

WAFB

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy