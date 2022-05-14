ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Beer pick: Drop Forge Milk Stout, Pantown Brewing, St. Cloud

By Bruce LeBlanc
 3 days ago

Did you hear who won a gold medal at The World Beer Cup? In the Milk Stout category, Pantown did with their Drop Forge Milk Stout! The World Beer Cup is the Olympics of beer competitions. This year had 10,542 entries from 2,493 breweries representing 57 countries. Winning an award at this extremely competitive event symbolizes one of the greatest accomplishments in the art of brewing.

Drop Forge is almost black in color with a creamy beige head. It has a roasty aroma with dark cocoa and coffee notes. The brew has a semisweet malty start with a smooth dark chocolate, caramel, and coffee flavors. A creamy sweetness lingers in the background giving the beer a flavorful complexity. Mild hop flavors show up in the backend to round out the beer. The body is medium with a pleasant creaminess.

This award-winning beer sets the standard for stout-style beers. It just doesn’t get any better than this! Way to go Nick and the brew crew at Pantown Brewing!

— Learn more about craft beers from Cloudy Town Brewers on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2fL9bFT.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Beer pick: Drop Forge Milk Stout, Pantown Brewing, St. Cloud

