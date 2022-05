Warmer weather means the return of roving block parties in Springfield, and police are stepping up efforts to crack down on them. Springfield police estimate more than 100 people were involved in a series of pop-up parties over the past weekend. Officers engaged in what they call “proactive measures” to clamp down on the gatherings, which in the past have been linked to violence and multiple nuisance complaints for noise, littering, and more. Police initiated 30 traffic stops which resulted in 24 citations.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO