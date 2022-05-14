ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Williams Finally Responds To His Nude Video Leak: ‘Consent Is Important, I Thought’

By rebecahjacobs
 3 days ago

Jesse Williams is finally opening up about his response to the nude video leak that’s ruled the internet all week long.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

On the same day his role in Broadway’s Take Me Out was nominated for a Tony, a video of the Grey’s Anatomy star’s full-frontal nude scene was leaked online. If you saw all the chatter surrounding the clip, you already know the response was nothing but positive, but that doesn’t change the fact that pictures and videos are prohibited during the play, meaning Williams didn’t give his consent to be recorded.

Following the incident, the Actors’ Equity Association, Second Stage, and some fellow stars spoke out about the leak, speaking on how inappropriate it is to sneak a camera into the play for that very moment. And while Jesse has kept quiet about the whole thing, he’s finally opening up about what he thinks about the scenario, saying he’s not letting it get to him.

“I’m not down about it,” Williams told the Associated Press on Friday. “Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what.

He continued, “I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t.

“Consent is important, I thought,” Williams concluded. “So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”

Now, in response to the leak seen ’round the world, the Broadway theater where Take Me Out is playing is stepping up security.

According to reports from PEOPLE , the Helen Hayes Theater has installed a new infrared camera system facing the audience so that the venue’s security team can monitor any would-be phone users during the show. The detection system was installed on Wednesday, and violators may be asked to leave the theater or delete any surreptitious footage.

Community Policy