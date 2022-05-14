ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

With Matt Cameron Sidelined from COVID-19, Pearl Jam Fan Steps Up to Play with Band

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Nhpk_0fe8VelG00

One never knows what buying a ticket might lead to.

For one Pearl Jam fan, it meant hopping on stage to literally perform with the band, thanks, in part, to a positive COVID-19 test by current Pearl Jam drummer and grunge legend Matt Cameron.

20-year-old Josh Arroyo had the night of his life, performing with the band on Pearl Jam’s show-closing song “Yellow Ledbetter.”

Cameron was unable to perform with the Seattle-born band when the group played in Oakland, California on Thursday night (May 12) due to a positive COVID-19 test. But the show had to go on and Pearl Jam recruited a few friends—and a fan, Arroyo—to keep things going.

Along with Arroyo, touring Pearl Jam member Josh Klinghoffer performed on the drum kit, playing percussion on tracks like a cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.” Klinghoffer, who fronts his own group, Pluralone, also performed on “Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town,” “Why Go” and “Corduroy.”

Drummer Richard Stuverud played on “Quick Escape” and “Superblood Wolfmoon.”

That’s when Arroyo stepped up to play on “Yellow Ledbetter.”

In the video below, which was uploaded by a fan in Oakland, Arroyo can be seen talking with frontman Eddie Vedder before the group gets the song going. Arroyo does a great job, impressing everyone in attendance.

According to a fan in the comment section, “Eddie asked if there were any drummers in the crowd that wanted to play,” said the YouTube user Joe Booth. “Josh jumped up and ran to the front isle [sic]. Eddie saw his shirt, which listed all of the PJ drummers. Then Eddie said, ‘Get him tested for COVID and bring him out for the encore!’ The place went NUTS! Epic PJ concert moment. Congrats, Josh. Get set!”

Pearl Jam (Photo: Danny Clinch

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch A Fan Fill In As Pearl Jam Drummer Misses First Show In 24 Years Due To COVID

Until last night, drummer Matt Cameron had not ever missed a Pearl Jam concert since joining the band 24 years ago. But Cameron had to skip Thursday’s PJ show in Oakland after testing positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by a rotating cast of substitutes. As Blabbermouth points out, the show at Oakland Arena began with touring PJ member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer behind the kit for a few songs. Bassist Jeff Ament’s longtime collaborator Richard Stuverud held down drumming duties for most of the show. And for their final song, the band turned over the sticks to a fan.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Oakland, CA
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Young
Person
Matt Cameron
Person
Eddie Vedder
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Band#Youtube#Pluralone
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy