ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Snoop Dogg Says He “May” Buy Twitter

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKFEC_0fe8VYPm00

Snoop Dogg has entered the chat.

In the wake of news that Elon Musk’s proposed deal to buy Twitter is on hold, the famed rapper Tweeted that he “may” have to jump into the ring.

Snoop tweeted, perhaps jokingly, “May have 2 buy Twitter now.”

He added, “Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC.

“First line of business. Free internet on airplanes!!! 29 dollars for 1 hour is bullshit.

“Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots.

#WhenSnoopBuysTwitter …”

A few weeks ago, Musk had said he’d arranged $44 billion to purchase Twitter and he was going to run it, as its owner.

More recently, he tweeted, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

Musk added, “Still committed to acquisition”

According to Wealth Gorilla, Snoop is worth about $150 million. So, he’d have to drum up a lot of money if he really wanted to dive into the possible purchase of Twitter. But one can dream.

He has certainly been doing a lot in the NFT world and he recently purchased his old stomping grounds, Death Row Records.

Many on Twitter have been joking about who they’d want to buy the site, from Dolly Parton to Bono to social media personality (and former NBA star) Rex Chapman.

The popular Twitter handle Goodable wrote, “You can choose any three people from this list to become the new owners of Twitter. Who do you choose?”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Rex Chapman
Person
Bono
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Snoop Dogg
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Gon Na#Cnbc#Dms N#Elon Musk Lrb#Death Row Records
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: You Must Embrace Who You Are at Your Core

When I first picked up the guitar at 14, I was completely fascinated by the instrument. It was a classical nylon string guitar that my grandmother had gifted me. I loved playing on it and finding all the different chord stylings. It was amazing to me that I could shift the pitch of the strings by just moving my fingers up the fretboard. I was completely obsessed with it.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy