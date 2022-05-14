Crenshaw County Woman Killed in Covington County Crash

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. Sunday, May 15, has claimed the life of a Luverne woman. A 2013 Lincoln MKX driven by a youth, was involved in a crash with a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Mark C. Davis, 48, of Luverne. Angel D. Schofield, 50, one of the passengers in the Chevrolet Colorado, was pronounced deceased on scene. The crash occurred on US 29 near the 166 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Troy city limits, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO