Crenshaw County, AL

Crenshaw County Woman Killed in Covington County Crash

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama State Troopers say a woman from Crenshaw County has been killed in a wreck in...

www.alabamanews.net

Related
WSFA

Luverne woman dies in Pike County crash Sunday

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Luverne woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says Angel D. Schofield, 50, was killed when the Chevrolet Colorado she was a passenger of was involved in a crash with a 2013 Lincoln MKX.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

5-year-old killed in Coffee County crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Sunday afternoon crash between a 2021 Jeep Compass and a John Deere tractor claimed the life of a Georgia child. The accident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on State Road 189, about five miles east of Opp in Coffee County. The deceased was...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County Crash leaves one dead

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. Sunday, May 15, has claimed the life of a Luverne woman. A 2013 Lincoln MKX driven by a youth, was involved in a crash with a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Mark C. Davis, 48, of Luverne. Angel D. Schofield, 50, one of the passengers in the Chevrolet Colorado, was pronounced deceased on scene. The crash occurred on US 29 near the 166 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Troy city limits, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man found shot on Montgomery’s Carmichael Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 2 p.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On the scene, first responders found the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Crime & Safety
WSFA

Neighbor shoots at drunk burglary suspect in stolen vehicle, sheriff says

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary attempt was foiled with a little help from the victim’s neighbor. Sheriff Blake Turman says units responded to three calls about a drunk man in the Sugarhill community on U.S. 29 South Monday evening. What they didn’t know before they got there was that the man had allegedly stolen a vehicle in Andalusia, the sheriff said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

One dead after crash in Coffee County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Jackson, Ga., youth. A 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Michael R. Lantrip, 61, of Covington, Ga., was involved in a crash with the attachment of a 2012 John Deere tractor driven by James R. Waite Jr., 51, of Andalusia.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Sinkhole damages car on Montgomery’s Perry Hill Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lane of the 200 block of Perry Hill Road is closed for repairs after a sinkhole developed Tuesday afternoon. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area around 12:15 p.m. where they talked with a motorist who reported their vehicle had been damaged by the developing hole in the road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

The family of a fatal accident victim in Pike County speaks out

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A family is putting together the pieces on Monday after their family member was involved in a fatal car accident in Pike County. Angel Schofield was a passenger in a truck on the way back to her home in Luverne from Troy when a minor driving an SUV hit the tuck.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Texas Woman Charged in Murder of a Montgomery Man in December 2020

Montgomery police say a woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Montgomery man in December 2020. Police have charged 24-year-old Dae’ja Powell, of Texas, with the murder of 29-year-old Keith Spells, of Montgomery. The shooting occurred on Monday, December 28, 2020 around 8:30 a.m. in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Court records: Man charged following Montgomery theft, police pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after a car theft and pursuit with officers that happened on Friday. According to Montgomery police, Happy Ouw, 60, is charged with first-degree theft of property. Police say the incident started on Atlanta Highway when officers tried to stop a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSFA

Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died two days after a crash in Montgomery County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. According to ALEA, the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Wares Ferry Road, three miles east of Montgomery. A 2011 Toyota Rav4 was involved in a crash with a 2011 Toyota Camry.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man who escaped during Montgomery court transport recaptured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Police investigating May 13 shooting, asking anyone with information to come forward

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on May 13, 2022. Police have identified the victim in the shooting as 39-year-old Edward Pettway of Montgomery. Police said their investigation began after officers were called to Jack Houghston Hospital in reference to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Family of Phenix City shooting death calling for help

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man was shot to death Friday night in Phenix City, leaving more questions than answers for the victim’s family and investigators. The victim, 39-year-old Edward Pettway just recently started a supervisor job at a hospital in Phenix City, the same hospital he drove himself to after being shot multiple times.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Tractor-trailer fire cleared on Hwy. 280 EB in Lee County

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A tractor-trailer fire has been cleared on Highway 280 in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The eastbound lanes were blocked at Lee Road 248 in Smiths Station for several hours Saturday night. ALEA says the fire happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 men charged in Montgomery armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are facing charges after a robbery Friday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, Calvin Griffin, 19, and Trayontez Love, 17, are both charged with first-degree robbery. The charges are related to an incident in the 9000 block of Sentinel Circle, which is located near...
MONTGOMERY, AL

