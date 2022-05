CHICAGO — Aaron Boone wanted to make it clear: The excellence the Yankees have been getting from the soft-tossing Nestor Cortes has been no whoopsie. “We need to stop the, ‘Oh, he doesn’t throw 98 mph,’” Boone said early Sunday morning in the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field. “He’s got really good stuff and that clearly plays with his ability to pitch on both sides of the plate – it’s a real big asset for him.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO