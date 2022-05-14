ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Federal Judge Blocks Part of Alabama Transgender Law

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has blocked part of the new Alabama law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. U.S. District Judge...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Hormone#U S#Racism#The Associated Press
The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
AL.com

Welcome to Alabama: where God, guns and elections happily collide

If you happen to be passing through this state in the next week or so, and you think your visit will include watching local TV stations, you’re going to need some help understanding what’s going on in Alabama’s May 24 political primaries. That’s when we’ll choose Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and assorted other state and county offices.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: The Jones Act is critical to Alabama and America

Our country has been through a lot in recent years, navigating a global pandemic and grappling with supply chain and energy crises that have challenged all of us. Yet through it all, the men and women of the American maritime workforce have rolled up their sleeves and gotten the job done, working day and night on tugboats and towboats through all manner of weather to deliver the commodities that build our infrastructure, power our cars, homes and businesses, and sustain our quality of life. Now more than ever, our lawmakers need to do right by these Americans and ensure that our supply chain remains resilient. With the legislature’s recent passage of Senate Joint Resolution 32, our leaders in Montgomery have done so.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Repeated inmate escapes at Alabama Department of Corrections with zero answers

The Alabama Department of Corrections has a problem. Twice in less than a month, a convicted murderer has walked away from state custody. 31-year-old Jeffery Strugg was captured after escaping a work center Sunday. Strugg was serving time for a 2009 murder conviction, but was staged in a work-release program in Mobile. It's from there he escaped Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Henry County commission candidate no longer qualified

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Democratic Henry County commission candidate is no longer required to run in the upcoming election, according to henry county commission chairman David Money. Steven Stanford was aiming for the District 4 seat, but earlier this week it was brought to the attention of...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Have You Obtained Your STAR ID Yet? Federal Deadline Approaches

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wanted to share the following reminder: The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) enforcement deadline for Alabama’s STAR ID is May 3, 2023. STAR ID, which stands for Secure, Trusted and Reliable Identification, is Alabama’s version of REAL ID, an identification program the federalgovernment launched more than a decade ago in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy