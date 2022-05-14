Man holds Heady's Pizza driver at gunpoint, steals pizza: Evansville Police

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville Police (MPD) made a traffic stop on May 16 around 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle that had an expired plate, and MPD found the driver with drugs. Police identified the driver as Harold J. Anthony. Police say Anthony was traveling on Princeton Road with an expired registration plate when they […]
Evansville Police are investigating after thousands of dollars were stolen from a box on the Lamasco stage just after midnight Saturday morning. According to a police report, the victim said a man with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt and black pants grabbed the box filled with cash, before running outside and getting into a black Lexus.
On Sunday, EPD responded to a shots fired call on Russell Avenue on the city’s west side. The neighbor called 911 saying her male neighbor broke into her house with a knife and accused her of stealing. The argument was settled and they decided not to press charges. Police...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials and police went to a trailer park to investigate a suspect. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on May 16 around 2:13 p.m., DCSO and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the Colony Mobile Home Park in reference to a male threatening people with a […]
A man accused of committing an armed robbery and then shooting an Owensboro police officer has been captured after a manhunt. The Owensboro Police Department said that on Saturday night at approximately 8:55, officers were dispatched to a suspicious person call at Eagle’s convenience store at 1816 Triplett Street.
Evansville police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting with an orbeez style gun. It happened on Tennessee Street on Saturday night where a woman sustained injuries to her arm. She was apparently hit by orbeez, the gel-like beads that vary in size from very small to the size of a...
A Leitchfield man previously arrested and accused of being part of a loosely associated group of car and car part thieves has been arrested in Grayson County and extradited to Daviess County. Randall R. Coates, 38, was arrested on Friday by Leitchfield Police Department Officer Eugene Cain at Coates’ Maple...
A Louisville woman is facing several charges tonight after authorities say she pulled a handgun on a family member and began firing. Authorities say the incident happened at the Loves truck stop in Gibson County on Highway 41 and Warrenton Road. According to the Indiana State Police, 32-year-old Teara Williams...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in a reported shooting in Owensboro Sunday. Officers were called to the area of West Seventh Street and Crabtree Avenue for a firearm discharge just after 2 p.m. Police say they found that a juvenile on a moped was shot...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -14 News was on scene as U.S. Marshalls arrested a man on Forest Avenue in Evansville. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday. Officials say he had a federal warrant and was believed to be armed. EPD and Indiana State Police also assisted in the arrest. Authorities did...
A juvenile was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after police say he fired a gun at someone's home Sunday. The Harrisburg Police Department says that Saline County Dispatch received several 911 calls around 3:00 p.m. Sunday about an incident that happened at Harrisburg Township Park. Police say the first caller told dispatch that a male juvenile had displayed a gun to her son while at the park.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County authorities were called to a deadly wreck Monday night. It happened on Atlanta Road near the intersection of Audubon Road just after 6:30. When they arrived, deputies say they saw a badly damaged car in a field along the side of Atlanta Road.
The Owensboro Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old after they crashed into a police cruiser, injuring an officer. Police say the crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Officers had tracked the teen down after connecting him to a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon at Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive....
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police say two people are dead after a police-involved shooting that happened after an officer as well as Good Samaritans stopped to help a vehicle on the side of the road. According to Indiana State Police, a Palmyra police officer stopped to help a driver at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The […]
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A joint investigation between several law enforcement agencies say they arrested a Greenville man on May 17 for possessing and cultivating drugs. Police have identified the man as Jordan Martin, 37, according to police. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department and the Department of Fish […]
