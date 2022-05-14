Man holds Heady's Pizza driver at gunpoint, steals pizza: Evansville Police

A juvenile was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after police say he fired a gun at someone's home Sunday. The Harrisburg Police Department says that Saline County Dispatch received several 911 calls around 3:00 p.m. Sunday about an incident that happened at Harrisburg Township Park. Police say the first caller told dispatch that a male juvenile had displayed a gun to her son while at the park.

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO