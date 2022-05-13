ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers star James Harden opens up on how tough season was for him

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA — The 2021-22 season for the Philadelphia 76ers has come to an end after they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. This is the fourth time in five seasons they have been eliminated in the semifinals.

The Sixers made a big trade to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in February, and that move was looked at as the missing piece for Joel Embiid to get the job done.

Instead, Harden didn’t look like himself. He wasn’t the explosive scorer he has been known to be, and he hasn’t been the superstar everybody thought he would be next to Embiid.

He has dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the season and he admitted it has been challenging for him.

“For me, personally, this has been a long year, but since I’ve been here, it’s been great,” he said. “We tried to build something so fast. We tried to build a championship-contending team so fast, which I still think we are, we’re just missing a few pieces, but other than that, we tried to go for it right away and we just came up a little short. It doesn’t stop. We still gotta put work in, and continue to keep going.”

Harden also suffered the hamstring issue in the 2021 playoffs with the Nets.

“Honestly, it’s been a long two years for me,” said Harden. “I’m finally starting to feel OK for me. It will be a great summer for me to get my body right and be ready to go for next year. These last two years have been a whirlwind though.”

Harden must step up to the challenge.

“I’m excited,” he finished. “I’ve been trying to get right throughout the course of a basketball season for two years straight and that’s not it. You know what I mean? All last summer, I was rehabbing, and it was a little frustrating because I’m not used to going through something like that, but it is what it is and I’m just happy to be healthy now. I’ve got a full summer to be straight and to do the things necessary to come back even better next year.”

Time will tell, but if Harden can have a productive summer and get healthy, he will be a big help to the Sixers in the 2022-23 season.

fadeawayworld.net

John Wall Will Reportedly Pick Up His $47.4 Million Player Option For Next Season, He Has Played Just 72 Games Since 2018

There is always a conversation among NBA fans about the worst contracts in the league, with quite a few examples of injuries and poor performances, making a player's deal very difficult for the team to deal with. And while players like Russell Westbrook and James Harden have had questions asked about the sizes of their deals, John Wall's contract has arguably been the worst in recent seasons.
NBA
