Mmm! New drink mixers from DaVinci Chocolatier

Celery might be one of the most underappreciated members of the vegetable family. While it has a nice, refreshing crunch, many people find it bland and boring, the type of "diet" food that gives low-calorie vegetables a bad name. Naturally, too, this is just one of the mistakes everyone makes with celery. However, celery isn't simply a big, low-calorie stalk of nothingness. While it is a low-calorie food, delivering just 14 calories in a single cup, it is also a great source of fiber and essential antioxidants, including vitamin C and flavonoids, which have been shown to help reduce the risk of cancer, according to WebMD. Eating celery has also been linked to lowering blood pressure, aiding in weight loss, and improving one's digestion.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO