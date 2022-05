A Russell Springs woman was arrested Sunday morning by the Russell Springs Police Department on drug and other charges, according to jail records. Brandie Asher, age 28, was arrested by RSPD Officer Debra Necessary for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified), endangering the welfare of a minor, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO