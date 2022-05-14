Gardening Update: Petunias with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. — Wayward Paws has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The organization, which serves Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, Cayuga and Cortland counties, rescues and rehomes cats in need. It also helps families who are struggling to care for their pets, and works to control community cat populations.
NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Voters decided on school budgets and board members across New York Tuesday. Proposition 2: Purchase of School Buses Passed - Yes: 119 / No: 55. Two vacant seats on Board of Education won by Jessica Wakefield (135 votes) and Chance Fieldson (19 votes) McGraw Central School...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Today's national average price for a gallon of gas is $4.48. That's up 15 cents from just one week ago, AAA said. In New York State, the average price is $4.76 per gallon, up 24 cents from last week, according to AAA. AAA Western and Central...
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Parents in Central New York have likely experienced the frustration of trying to schedule an appointment with a pediatrician. Dr. Robert Dracker with Summerwood Pediatrics says it is getting more difficult trying to recruit people into primary care positions. One issue he believes is turning away...
Georgetown County, S.C. — Brittanee Drexel would be 30 years old today. Instead, she's immortalized as a teenager in the hearts and minds of so many who prayed and searched and shared the story of her disappearance in South Carolina 13 years ago. On Monday, her parents, Dawn Pleckan...
TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. — An 18-year-old Onondaga man who was wanted for a hit and run that left a 24-year-old dead and his uncle hospitalized, was arrested Monday after turning himself in to authorities, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Lyndon McMullen turned himself...
