ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Big Week for South Boston + Game Shows

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlbRV_0fe8Tk8200

Oh, it was a big week for Southie and two legendary game shows this week. First, Southie native Tommy Nee appeared on the Price is Right and gave one of the most sincere and enthusiastic shoutouts to the good people of his hometown which spinning the wheel. You can check out the video here!

On Friday night’s Jeopardy, the following question was asked:

Since 1901, Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been held in this directional + historically Irish part of town.

Answer – South Boston

Contestant Marie got the answer correct! You can check out the episode here!

But South Boston has been no stranger to other game shows of the past – my aunt Karen Coughlin appeared on Candlepins for Cash with Bob Gamere back in the early 1980s.

And we can’t forget when Southie’s own Matthew Mullen won the showcase on the Price is Right about 20 years ago!

South Boston and game shows go hand in hand.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Here’s the 2022 Boston food truck schedule

Plus, we want to know your favorite food truck in Boston. As the weather gets warmer, you may wish to dine outdoors, and Boston’s lively food truck scene is a great way to get a quick bite to eat. This season’s food truck season has already begun, and it...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Great Burgers to Try North of Boston

Many states and restaurants claim to be the birthplace of the hamburger. However, we believe the exact origins are less important than the results: Flavorful meat patties sandwiched inside a soft roll, with an almost endless array of possible toppings. From the simplest burger at a cookout to an over-the-top creation at a specialty restaurant, burgers come in varieties to suit ever taste and temperament.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
nbcboston.com

Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half. The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston makes top 20 in ranking of America’s ‘best places to live’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston does better than all but a handful of cities in a new ranking of America’s “Best Places To Live.” U.S. News & World Report came up with its list by looking at the 150 most populous metro areas. Boston finished 18th. “To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” U.S. News wrote. Boston performed the best in the areas of desirability, job market and quality of life, while getting a middling grade for value, given the sky-high price of real estate in the area. Huntsville, Alabama was first on the list, followed by Colorado Springs and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Portland, Maine was ranked eighth. Manchester, New Hampshire was ranked 60th and Worcester was 69th. Click here to see the full ranking. Last fall, Boston was ranked the 43rd-best place to retire by U.S. News.  
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Diners can satisfy any craving at Boston's new High Street Place food hall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — After a two-year pandemic delay,High Street Place has opened its doors in downtown Boston. The 20,000-square-foot food hall located at 100 High Street in the city's Financial District is home to 19 different food vendors. Three of those concepts are from chef, restaurant owner and Tournament...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mullen
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Sixties Ball At The Burlington Mall

How many Bedford Citizen readers remember the wonderful ball that took up the entire main mall floor from one end to the other?. That was back in the early days of the “new mall” that had appeared between Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington. Swing dancing was still popular, and dancers were thrilled to have a new venue right down the road!
BURLINGTON, MA
WNAW

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Haitian Unity Parade returns to Mattapan

On a hot and humid Sunday afternoon, thousands came out to enjoy the annual Haitian Unity Parade celebrating the Caribbean nation’s 219th Flag Day with music, food and an opportunity for the community to access health services amidst the ongoing pandemic. The parade, which spanned a nearly mile-and-a-half route...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Week#St Patrick#Parade#Irish
Seacoast Current

A Wildly Popular New Hampshire Restaurant is Opening in Maine with a Delicious Twist

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Exciting news on the new restaurant front is always welcoming, right? Especially after the first two years of the pandemic and the devastation it left and continues to leave for the restaurant industry. So, let's get excited for this latest opening that comes with a delicious twist.
DOVER, NH
lincolnsquirrel.com

Service for Lincoln’s Jerry Rappaport draws hundreds

A memorial service was on May 11 for Lincoln resident Jerome “Jerry” Rappaport, one of the most storied figures in modern Boston history. Jerry was a famed developer, philanthropist, and civic leader who helped transform the Boston skyline and is sometimes known as the man who rebuilt Boston.
LINCOLN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From Holden to Outer Banks — writer crafts a mystery around a small-town murder

HOLDEN — Alicia Bessette may be writing about murder and mystery on a North Carolina beach, but she carries her Holden background with her.  “‘Smile Beach Murder’ takes place on a fictional island in the Outer Banks called Cattail. It’s Southern in character, but a bit of small-town New England charm might be detectable. How could it not, given where I grew up?” Bessette said recently.  ...
HOLDEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
97.5 WOKQ

Drivers On This Massachusetts Highway Had a Cruel Reality Check Over the Weekend

As soon as the sun rose on Saturday, it didn't take long for it to feel like we skipped right over spring (which it feels like we've barely had) and kicked summer right into gear. Areas of New England (mostly inland) hit 90 degrees, with coastal areas still feeling summerish with temps in the 80s, giving Mainers, Granite Staters, and other New Englanders a real good reason to get outdoors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Panic at the nightclub on report of shots fired

Live Boston reports people began fleeing Theater District clubs in a hurry early Sunday after a report of possible gunfire inside Venu on Warrenton Street. No shell casings or other evidence of gunfire were found after the 1:30 a.m. incident. Still, Venu and nearby clubs were evacuated to allow for police sweeps, and after people "ran for cover after reports of shots fired inside of one of the clubs."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Thursday, May 19: New Restaurants

A taste of France by way of West Africa lands in the heart of Back Bay at Café Sauvage. Among other stops, we hit up a speakeasy and raw bar in East Boston that's accessible only by password. Two veteran restaurateurs go pescatarian at Dear Annie in Somerville. And a filmmaker and an architect who loved throwing dinner parties turn pro – with their Cambridge restaurant focusing on Peruvian cuisine.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy