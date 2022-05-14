PBSO looking for missing man in Palm Beach County

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two young women from Loxahatchee are under arrest for what state agents call a complex real estate scam to steal hundreds of thousands from dozens of victims. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement first arrested Tabria Anorria Josey, 20, in Palm Beach County...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There aren't many shelters for homeless people to turn to in Palm Beach County and it seems some are riding Palm Tran buses all day to escape the heat. Palm Tran has about 300 bus drivers. A Palm Tran supervisor is speaking out...
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — An adult male was shot dead in South Bay on Monday, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a shooting involving a man at Palm Beach Road. Upon arrival, the victim was suffering from gunshot wound (s), as noted by authorities.
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened around 10 p.m. Monday in a home on 5th Place SW in south Vero Beach. Investigators say there were multiple witnesses in the home at the time of the shooting and...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The woman accused of dressing up in a clown suit and shooting a woman to death at her doorstep on Memorial Day weekend in 1990 will not go on trial next month. Shelia Keen Warren’s lawyer has told CBS12 News the state agreed...
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A carjacking suspect's run from the law came to halt one mon the after the crime. Stuart Police said a task force arrested Jared Hutchins last Friday in Daytona Beach. He's a suspect in a carjacking at a Chase Bank on March 20. Hutchins is...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man shot and killed by police after a violent and erratic encounter on the Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus spent hours of the previous night in the hospital for mental health concerns. Friends and former classmates continue to sound the alarm...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer who was part of a DUI investigation overnight had to run for safety when another driver came at him with no sign of slowing down or changing lanes. Port St. Lucie police said officers working a different case were parked...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Travel the world. Go skydiving. Attend the Olympics. All three are items commonly found on people's bucket lists — things they want to do before they "kick the bucket." Now, add "get arrested" to that list. At least that was an item on the bucket...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The average gas price for gasoline in Florida climbed to a new high. According to AAA, as of Monday morning, the average price for gasoline in Florida is $4.497 a gallon. That beats the previous record of $4.38 a gallon, set shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The pilot of a small plane that a passenger eventually landed at Palm Beach International Airport is out of the hospital. The 'miracle landing' happened last week when the pilot of a single-engine Cessna 208 had a medical issue during a flight from The Bahamas.
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS 12) — After dark, around 10:30 p.m., an emergency room patient inside the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, arose from a gurney, according to investigators. Body camera video released by the sheriff's office shows Zachary Taylor Anderson, 29-years-old, appearing to charge deputies with a...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man who swiped another person's cellphone at a gas station near West Palm Beach. Investigators said the theft happened Sunday at a Mobil gas station located at Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road. The thief walked in, snatched...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A grand jury indicted a man and woman from West Palm Beach with attempted murder for trying to set a toddler on fire in New York. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Jamie Avery and 25-year-old Lisbeth Collado face charges of attempted aggravated murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson, and first-degree attempted assault.
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County School District says a photo showing a group of six students holding up a letter to spell out a racial slur in front of a school is authentic. "Complete shock," said district spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo, on Tuesday afternoon. A parent of...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Alumni of Dreyfoos School of the Arts say the person who was shot and killed by police after crashing through the campus gate with an SUV is a former graduate. Police said Romen Phelps ran into the Dreyfoos School of the Arts after...
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-month-old child has been killed after a crash on the Turnpike in Miami. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:15 on Sunday morning, when a black Toyota hit a silver Ford from behind while going north on the Turnpike. The four...
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County Fire Rescue is on scene of a brush fire in Stuart. According to MCFR, the fire is approximately 2 acres and located near Cove Road and Ault Avenue. Fire crews say the fire is contained and that firefighters are actively protecting nearby homes.
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Almost 70,000 Florida homeowners, many here in Palm Beach County, will be losing their home insurance this summer, thanks to financial difficulties at another large insurer of Florida homes. Robert Norberg is just one of the local homeowners whose insurance has been cancelled. Maison...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's a hot day with storms continuing to fire up into the evening hours. Frequent strikes of lightning and heavy downpours will be our biggest threats. A marginal risk for severe storms exists for much of Martin and Palm Beach Counties. Isolated wind...
