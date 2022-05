This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers came into contact with a subject who is a known sex offender near the Katy Trail. Officers placed the subject under arrest for being within 500 feet of a park as a Registered Sex Offender, as outlined in RSMO 566.150. Thomas Duane Averbeck, 70, Homeless, was taken to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24 hour hold.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO