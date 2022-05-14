20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game
By Associated Press
FOX26
3 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night's...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Law enforcement is still at the Tops grocery store processing the crime scene where police say 18-year-old Payton Gendron killed 10 people. Buffalo police now say he made multiple reconnaissance trips to the store before carrying out the shooting, including a visit the day before it happened and new evidence in the case shows that he planned to continue the attack at another grocery store but turned himself in after shooting 13 people.
DALLAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown and federal officials have launched a hate crime investigation, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHAM) – Neighbors in the city of Buffalo, New York, are coming together after a mass shooting over the weekend that killed 10 people and injured three others. A tragedy of this magnitude is unprecedented in the place known as the "City of Good Neighbors." Many of them are praying the violence ends here.
WASHINGTON (TND) — As crime rates continue to increase in America's largest cities, the age of victims and suspects is also raising concerns. Many are just teens and some are even younger. two teens were arrested earlier this year for fatally shooting a Door Dash driver. This past weekend...
Comments / 0