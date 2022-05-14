ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

By Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night's...

kmph.com

PUBLIC SAFETY
