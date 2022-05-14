ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Milton Keynes stabbing sees man injured in car park assault

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 20s remains in hospital after being stabbed twice in a car park near shops in Milton Keynes. The victim was attacked on Water Eaton Road at around 5.10pm on Friday, May 13. The attacker...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Vw#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Final Culprit in Duckworth Road Murder Found Guilty

SAN ANGELO, TX — Late Friday afternoon at about 5:30 p.m. in 391st District Judge Brad Goodwin’s courtroom, the final defendant in the Duckworth Road kidnapping and murder trials, Garry Jennings, was found guilty of all charges: Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair Human Corpse.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NBCMontana

9-year-old boy on bike struck by car in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A nine-year-old boy was involved in a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Missoula on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. A vehicle going eastbound on Bordeaux Blvd. struck the boy riding his bike crossing the street, throwing him off the bike, according to the Missoula Police Department officials. The boy...
MISSOULA, MT
buckinghamshirelive.com

HS2 roadworks to shut A41 near Aylesbury for two nights

A major Buckinghamshire road will be closed in both directions as a result of HS2 roadworks next week. The A41 will be shut overnight on Wednesday, May 23, and Friday, May 25. The closure will be in place near Fleet Marston between Aylesbury and Waddesdon. The road will be shut from 9pm each evening and reopen at 6am.
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckingham road shut overnight while roadworks take place

A busy Buckinghamshire town centre road will be shut to traffic overnight tonight (Tuesday, May 17). West Street will be completely closed in both directions in Buckingham. The closure is in place to allow surface patching work to be carried out by Buckinghamshire Council. The route will be shut between 8pm and 6am.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy