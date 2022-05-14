The Sun’s Arizin: New Villanova Alumni

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 700 polling places will open around Philadelphia on Tuesday as voters head to the polls for the Pennsylvania primary. Eyewitness News spoke with election officials about what voters need to know before heading out to cast their vote. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be at the forefront of the midterm elections with high-stakes races for U.S. Senate and for the governorship. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 Philadelphia election officials are gearing up for a steady stream of voters early Tuesday morning. “The polls will open tomorrow at 7 a,m. and they will be open until 8 p.m. tomorrow...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO