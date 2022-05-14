ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun’s Arizin: New Villanova Alumni

By Mike J.
Cover picture for the articleCongrats to the new Villanovans who joined the Alumni Ranks after Friday’s Commencement. Watch’s Jay Wright’s introduction and speech. And now, on to the weekend links... After Jay Wright retired from coaching, his former Villanova players came out to praise him for his legendary career. Phoenix...

Villanova Basketball 2021-22 Player Recap: Caleb Daniels

The sixth starter is a term that has been used describing Villanova players before and it was used with Caleb Daniels this past season in a big way. With depth not being a strength of this version of Villanova it was key that they had a starter caliber player as a sixth man and that’s exactly what Daniels was. There were games where Daniels led the team in points, minutes, and big plays.
Upset of the Season

Tbe (13-5) Delaware Blue Hens pulled off the upset of the NCAA DI Season with a furious rally to beat the #2 Georgetown Hoyas (15-2) in action at Cooper Field in Washington DC. Down by a goal with 3:29 to play, the Blue Hens dug deep to pull off the 10-9 shocker. The Blue Hens had to win a “play in” game for the right to take on the Hoyas.
Saint Mark’s edges Salesianum

Saint Marks baseball celebrates after scoring a couple runs agaisnt Salesianum, photo by Nick Halliday Saint Mark’s baseball was able to edge Salesianum in a high scoring affair. The game was originally scheduled on May 4th, but had been postponed twice. Salesianum won the game they faced each other earlier in the season at Salesianum 7-4 which had Spartans looking ... Read More
Hatboro-Horsham Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Hatboro-Horsham recognized 32 seniors who will be competing in collegiate sports. Student-athletes will be recognized individually at a later date. Christian Avery – Bloomsburg University (Football) Isabelle Bombas – Shippensburg University (Volleyball) Sara Bozzomo – Ursinus College (Swimming) Connor Davis – Eastern...
Sean Hughes granted posthumous PhD from Widener University

PHILADELPHIA – A Lower Merion principal who was tragically killed last year in a car crash was awarded a PhD posthumously during a graduation ceremony at the Mann Center in Philadelphia. Sean Hughes was killed in November when the SUV he was driving crashed into another SUV in Winslow...
Topgolf to open location in Northeast Philadelphia this week

Golfers in Philadelphia will soon have a new place to perfect their swing as Topgolf is set to open its second location in Pennsylvania this week. The sports entertainment company's facility at 2140 Byberry Road in Northeast Philly is opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The 68,000 square foot, three-story driving range is located just off U.S. 1 near the Philadelphia Mills shopping mall and features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, the company said in a press release.
Another PA casino bans smoking

Representatives from Rivers Philadelphia said in a statement:. “Rivers Casino Philadelphia has decided to extend its temporary ban on indoor smoking for now. An outdoor patio has been designated for smokers, and guests have complied without issue. Rivers Casino Philadelphia will continue to monitor feedback, which has been positive.”. As...
PARX: USA EXPANSION PLANS AND A NEW COUNSEL, KARIN ASHFORD

Parx Casino in Bensalem is the No. 1 casino in Pennsylvania. Ask the folks who keep track of revenues. And now Parx is expanding. So it has hired Karin Ashford as group vice president/legal and chief counsel. Since 2004, Ashford has been advising Penn National Gaming, Inc. in the same...
80 years of the St. Hubert Bambies

St. Hubert High School last week celebrated its 80th anniversary at a gala at the Water Works. The school opened in the 1941-42 academic year. Perhaps the highlight of the night, captured on Facebook Live, was an announcement that the Connelly Foundation was donating $500,000 for the Connelly Arts and Design Center.
Kenny G, Sugarhill Gang and the O'Jays will play free concerts at Camden waterfront this summer

Some big names in the music industry and a few lesser-known artists from Philadelphia will play a series of free concerts along the Camden waterfront starting next month. Kenny G will kick off Camden County's Sunset Jazz Series in Wiggins Park, which overlooks the Delaware River and Center City, at 8 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The saxophonist is one of the best-selling jazz artists of all time. He's known for his smooth, poppy sound.
Segregation By Design: How one architect is visualizing the legacy of America’s racist urbanism

Walking around the north side of Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, it’s difficult to imagine what stood before the sprawling University of Pennsylvania medical campus, replete with scores of half-empty parking lots and franchise restaurants. But for Segregation By Design, a new initiative that seeks to unearth the legacy of racist planning in American cities, the visual history is clear. What stood before University City was Black Bottom, a thriving Black working-class community whose proximity to Philadelphia’s urban core made it a prime target for the 1950s slum clearance, freeway construction, and redevelopment projects that decimated hundreds of low-income neighborhoods across the country.
Bear Spotted In Philly Suburbs: Police

A bear was spotted in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said. Officers received multiple calls about a bear sighting in the area of Woodview Drive and Line Lexington Road on Monday, May 16, Hatfield Township police said on Facebook. Police say they notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission and haven't received...
Man Killed in Love Triangle Shootout

Philadelphia police believe a love triangle led to a shootout on a West Philadelphia street early Tuesday morning. Two men were shooting at each other on the 5400 block of Media Street around 1:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said. Officers responded after receiving several 911 calls to find a man in...
Pennsylvania Primary: What Philadelphia Voters Need To Know Ahead Of Tuesday’s Election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 700 polling places will open around Philadelphia on Tuesday as voters head to the polls for the Pennsylvania primary. Eyewitness News spoke with election officials about what voters need to know before heading out to cast their vote. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be at the forefront of the midterm elections with high-stakes races for U.S. Senate and for the governorship. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 Philadelphia election officials are gearing up for a steady stream of voters early Tuesday morning. “The polls will open tomorrow at 7 a,m. and they will be open until 8 p.m. tomorrow...
New Bus Service Will Connect Philadelphia, KOP to Jersey Shore

A new bus route will link Philadelphia and King of Prussia with the Jersey Shore, connecting local travelers to summer hotspots including Margate, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Wildwood, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Absecon and Ventnor are also included. The service, offered by OurBus, will launch this Thursday.
