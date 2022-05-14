ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Israr advertises King George V claims at Newbury

Israr repelled all challengers to land a competitive renewal of the BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap at Newbury.

As a son of Muhaarar out of Oaks winner Taghrooda, Israr had shown plenty of promise in three previous races, winning on debut and placing twice subsequently, and punters were keen on his chances in this 10-furlong event, sending him off the 3-1 favourite.

Israr was anchored at the back of the field by Jim Crowley in the early stages as Luminous Light set the gallop, but he made smooth progress in the straight to grab the lead with a furlong to run.

However, the John and Thady Gosden-trained winner had to dig deep in the closing stages, fending off the late charge of Surrey Mist by half a length while third-placed Zoom and fourth Wineglass Bay also finished strongly, with each beaten a head.

Israr could now head to Royal Ascot and step up to 12 furlongs for another handicap date.

Thady Gosden said: “He is a progressive type of horse and he enjoyed winning one in his turn there. He is so relaxed in his races that a step up to mile and a half should not be a problem and obviously his mother (Taghrooda) stayed it well.

“We will see how he comes out of the race and the King George V would seem an obvious spot for him.”

Crowley is also confident Israr will stay further, adding: “He was pretty straightforward and showed plenty of guts. I think he’ll get a bit further.”

