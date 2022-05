RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 27-year-old man from Petersburg is dead after he was shot multiple times in Hopewell. Police were called to an apartment complex on Winston Churchill Drive around 11:40 p.m., not far from Carter G. Woodson Middle School. They found that man laying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO