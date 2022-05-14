Rapper Lil Keed Dies At 24

Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24 years old.

The cause of death is unclear at this time, according to Complex .

His brother, Lil Gotit , confirmed his death on social media early Saturday (May 14) morning in an Instagram post . "Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," the rapper said.

On Lil Gotit's Instagram story, he also said, "Whyy bra whyyy u leave me bra."

Lil Keed's girlfriend and mother of their daughter, Quana Bandz , shared a lengthy Instagram post regarding the " Snake " rapper's untimely death.

"I love you sooooo much baby 🥺 what I’m post to do with out you😤 I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind 🥺 my Mind is lost baby."

The Atlanta native was signed to Young Thug 's YSL Records label. He appeared on both Slime Language and Slime Language 2 with Thugger.

Lil Keed recently shared a post defending YSL Records amid the ongoing RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and 28 other YSL members, according to Hot New Hip Hop .

"YSL is a family, YSL is a label,YSL is a way of life, YSL is a lifestyle, YSL is not a gang, YSL is not a criminal organisation, YSL is not a street gang, YSL is not a mob," he said.

Lil Keed was scheduled to perform at Daze in Blue Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday (May 14).