ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rapper Lil Keed Dies At 24

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jz6BZ_0fe8Pl9b00
Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24 years old.

The cause of death is unclear at this time, according to Complex .

His brother, Lil Gotit , confirmed his death on social media early Saturday (May 14) morning in an Instagram post . "Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," the rapper said.

On Lil Gotit's Instagram story, he also said, "Whyy bra whyyy u leave me bra."

Lil Keed's girlfriend and mother of their daughter, Quana Bandz , shared a lengthy Instagram post regarding the " Snake " rapper's untimely death.

"I love you sooooo much baby 🥺 what I’m post to do with out you😤 I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind 🥺 my Mind is lost baby."

The Atlanta native was signed to Young Thug 's YSL Records label. He appeared on both Slime Language and Slime Language 2 with Thugger.

Lil Keed recently shared a post defending YSL Records amid the ongoing RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and 28 other YSL members, according to Hot New Hip Hop .

"YSL is a family, YSL is a label,YSL is a way of life, YSL is a lifestyle, YSL is not a gang, YSL is not a criminal organisation, YSL is not a street gang, YSL is not a mob," he said.

Lil Keed was scheduled to perform at Daze in Blue Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday (May 14).

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defends Kevin Samuels From 'Bullies' Following Dating Guru's Death

Controversial dating guru Kevin Samuels passed away last Thursday (May 5), and people have been split in their reactions to his death. Some have mourned his death, while others have been less willing to offer their condolences due to his often polarizing takes on women and dating. On Saturday (May...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Keed
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Lil Gotit
Person
Gunna
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Complex#Bandz#Quanabandz#Young Thug#Ysl Records#Young Thug Gunna
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers a Fiery Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion did not hold back during her debut 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. The Houston rapper — who earned the title of Top Rap Female Artist — delivered an electrifying number of her latest single, “Plan B,” accompanied by flames in the background. “Plan B” was first introduced to fans at Coachella, which samples Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan. Stallion also performed her hit Dua Lipa-collaborative track, “Sweetest Pie,” and showed off her twerking skills on stage. In true Megan Thee Stallion fashion, the artist donned the ultimate Hot Girl look — a revealing sheer catsuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Goes Make-Up Free With Natural Hair

Nicki Minaj has been known to be able to pull off a variety of looks. She stood out in her outfit at the Met Gala, which she attended a couple weeks ago for the first time since 2019. Recently, she's made headlines by discussing her boobs, talking about how they might be misleading and that she's considering getting a reduction.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Wonders Why KKK Hasn't Been Charged With RICO Following YSL Indictment

Young Thug and Gunna are currently in a lot of trouble as it pertains to the law. Both men have been arrested on RICO charges that have been targeted towards 28 members of YSL. There are 56 charges in total right now, and both Thug and Gunna could be looking at quite a bit of time in jail if they are convicted. It is a very bad situation for all of those involved, and as it stands, they both remain in jail as the judge has denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Reign Supreme at the Met Gala

The queen and king have entered the building. On May 2, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a stylish appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Gracing the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kaavia's parents posed for photos and looked fabulous for the "Gilded Glamour" event. Union wore a silver Atelier Versace dress that featured a plunging neckline; a long, white feathered train; and a red, embellished flower wrapped around her waist. Wade opted for a modern, regal look in a white Versace suit adorned with gold buttons and a large brooch. He commanded attention with his open blazer and shirtless look as he carried a black Versace walking stick and wore a Vacheron Constantin watch.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
Elle

Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Just Get Married in His New ‘D.M.B.’ Music Video?

If you’re lucky enough to date—let alone have a child with—Rihanna, dedicating a music video to pay homage to your epic romance is the least you can do. And that’s exactly what A$AP Rocky did. With the release of his new single “D.M.B.” (short for dats mah bish), the Harlem-born rapper debuted accompanying visuals starring his superstar girlfriend as they romp around New York together, dressed to the nines and so in love.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy