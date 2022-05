SAN JOSE (BCN) A 41-year-old woman was arrested for a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in San Jose early Monday morning, police said. Jessica Garrison is accused of the shooting reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 10th Street. The caller reported that she and her boyfriend had been shot, and officers found them both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO