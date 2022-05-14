ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Best Xbox 360 Games

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of the best Xbox 360 games at some point this year. Many are referring to 2022 as a quiet year for the Switch, but the reality is it's a had couple noteworthy releases already, plus Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3,...

SVG

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Does the PS5 play Blu-ray and movies?

Does the PS5 play Blu-ray discs? Yes, it will, assuming you have the console edition - aka, the version of the PlayStation 5 that actually has a disc drive into which the blu-ray disc can be inserted, and not the PS5 Digital Edition, which has no disc drive. Don't worry - Blu-rays that worked on your PS4 will work on your PS5, and the PS5 also has some 4K tricks to boast for those new movies and tv shows.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Bethesda’s next two big games, Starfield and Redfall, delayed simultaneously

Last year, Microsoft and Bethesda made a surprising announcement: Its upcoming open-world space-exploration game Starfield would launch on November 22, 2022. While the resulting "11-22-22" release date looked nifty at the time, it wasn't meant to be. On Thursday, Bethesda announced via social media that Starfield would be delayed to...
MLB
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 secret Amazon departments with the best hidden deals

Loyal Amazon shoppers undoubtedly know so many ins and outs of shopping at Amazon. But not even the savviest of shoppers will manage to discover all the different Amazon tricks out there that help you find the best Amazon deals. The BGR Deals team does this for a living and we still learn new tips and tricks all the time!
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know About How and When to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. While the e-commerce giant has yet to announce details on this year’s event — which actually spans two days — we’re guessing that Prime Day will return to its traditional July date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Fun Father's Day Gifts for Every Kind of DadSelena Gomez's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Digital Trends

Snag a massive 70-inch TV while it’s $400 off at Best Buy

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve found one of the best 70-inch TV deals just for you. The LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV is down to just $700 at Best Buy, making it one of the best Best Buy TV deals as well. That price is good for massive $400 savings, as this 4K TV typically costs $1,100. Free delivery is included with your purchase, a nice bonus on such a large piece of tech, making it one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find out there right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

How to set up the Xbox mobile app and configure your new console in advance

The Xbox mobile app will really speed up how long it takes to set up your new Xbox Series X, allowing you to get from plugging in the console to playing games on it much faster. Configuring your system settings, and sorting updates can be a real buzzkill after unpacking your console, but you can have all of your console settings prepared through your mobile device to speed things up. If you've picked up one of the Xbox Series X deals and you're ready to get started, here's everything you need to know about setting up your Xbox Series X console via the Xbox mobile app.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Call of Duty’s Godzilla vs. Kong event doesn’t match the hype

One of the most important aspects of a live-service game is its ability to keep players engaged for long periods of time. This can be done in a multitude of ways, but a common trend is to implement limited-time events that aim to attract players. Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the most popular free-to-play live-service games, has heavily relied on its seasonal events, most recently with the implementation of Godzilla and King Kong.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Silent Hill Has "Really Strong Chance" of Being a PS5 Exclusive, Says Insider

The next Silent Hill could be exclusive to PlayStation 5, according to a gaming insider. Gamers have been demanding a new Silent Hill for roughly a decade now, especially after the series took a bit of a nosedive in quality with the last few entries. Acclaimed game developer and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima was going to redefine Silent Hill with a new game which was teased via a demo called PT. The demo is still regarded as one of the scariest games of all time and left many dying to see what Kojima was going to conjure up, but sadly the game was canceled and Kojima walked away from Konami.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Summer Time Rendering Is This Spring's Anime Underdog

Summer is almost here, and the spring anime season is still going on strong following its big premieres. Series like Spy x Family are already dominating the fandom when it comes to talks of this year's best new series. However, it seems the Forger family is going to have competition. Summer Time Rendering is starting to come into its own, and fans are starting to call the newcomer the MVP of this season.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fallout 76 Update Gives Players an Early Advantage

Bethesda is all about adding new content to Fallout 76 to keep players who've been around for a while occupied, but in this latest update that's now come to the test servers for a trial run, some changes have been made that affect the very start of the game. Newcomers and those who want to start anew with a fresh character will find within the PTS playtests that people will now be equipped with an assortment of items to help them better survive their first steps into the Appalachian wasteland. This update is currently only on the test servers, however, and will remain there until Bethesda releases it in the live version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game bundles still available – how to get a console

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are still in stock at Game, Scan, Box and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys in the next few days. Read on for more information.It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.But...
FIFA
ComicBook

Disney+ Reveals How Many Commercials Will Appear on Ad-Supported Tier

As the streamer wars enters its next big era, large providers like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ are realizing that a lower-cost, ad-supported tier is a safe bet for subscriber growth and revenue potential. The Walt Disney Company has already confirmed that a cheaper subscription, with ads, is on the horizon for the home of The Mandalorian and Moon Knight, but how many ads can people expect to see on the service? Speaking in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rita Ferro, Disney's president of ad sales and partnerships, confirmed details about this specific topic, including how many ad minutes per hour there will be.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Parent Company Take-Two Planning to Release 8 New Remasters

Take-Two Interactive plans to release eight remasters of previously released games by 2025. The company revealed that fact as part of its recent financial highlights, though no specific information was provided on the games. Naturally, this news will lead to speculation, particularly for fans of Rockstar Games. The studio has plenty of great titles that could get the remaster treatment, and it could help to ease the wait for bigger offerings like Grand Theft Auto 6. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the first of these remasters might be made available, but hopefully Take-Two will have more information to provide over the coming months!
BUSINESS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: Lightning Deal on Giant Yard Pong, $100 eufy Outdoor Security Camera

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. The eufy Security SoloCam L20 wireless outdoor spotlight camera is 33% off, and there’s a great Lightning Deal on...
ELECTRONICS

