BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Significant delays are coming to a busy road in Burlington, as crews move forward with the roundabout project. Starting this Sunday, May 22nd at 6:00 p.m. nightwork will begin on Shelburne Street, reducing traffic to one lane. Then at 8:00 p.m. the entire road between Ledge Road and Hoover Street will be closed continuing until Thursday, May 26th, from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO