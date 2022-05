This morning just before 10:00 a.m., Troopers from Troop F made a traffic stop on a Kia Sportage traveling east on Interstate 20 in Richland Parish. During the traffic stop, Troopers became suspicious of criminal activity. After consent to search was granted, Troopers were able to locate and seize approximately 30 kilograms of suspected crystal meth, and approximately $6,000 cash.

RICHLAND PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO