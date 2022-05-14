30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger: Food Bank of Northern Indiana's largest food drive

Picture a blue-sky summer day with vacationers claiming a perfect spot on a glorious stretch of sand along the Lake Michigan shore. In a flash, they’re diving into clear waters, skimming the waves in a watercraft, or building sandcastles and, most importantly, making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s just a taste of what’s in store at Michigan City’s vacation gem – Washington Park, where the community meets the Great Lake in this enticing corner of Northern Indiana. Add in park activities such as visiting a longtime zoo or watching exciting high-speed boat races. Just outside the park’s boundaries, feast at nearby restaurants, play at a top-notch casino, and shop a host of stores and boutiques. West of town, get in touch with nature at Indiana Dunes National Park. The makings of a dream escape are close at hand.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO