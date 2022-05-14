Pet of the Week

Rescued from a hoarding case, Buck arrived at the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in rough shape. This 2-year-old and the other two cats he came in with were covered in fleas and mites, and had a terrible case of worms. Their teeth were also in need of a deep clean. Out of the three, Buck’s teeth were best, with only a few back molars extracted.

Since his arrival three weeks ago, Buck has recovered nicely. His orange fur is looking brighter every day, and he has started to show off just how spunky he can be, especially when there’s a laser pointer to chase. He is also very affectionate, and loves to rub up against your ankles.

Buck is FIV+. There are many misconceptions and fear surrounding Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, but many cats with FIV live full, happy lives.

FIV is transmitted from cat to cat through deep bite wounds, the kind that usually occur outdoors during aggressive fights and territorial disputes. Casual, non-aggressive behavior does not spread FIV, and cats who are in households with stable social structures are at little risk of acquiring or spreading infection.

As Buck gets along well with other cats, he can live happily in a multi-cat household.

To bring Buck home, head over to kenthumane.org to submit an application. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County is open by appointment only. Once your application is approved, we will set up an appointment with you.