ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Pet of the Week

Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbDEo_0fe8MBBG00

Rescued from a hoarding case, Buck arrived at the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in rough shape. This 2-year-old and the other two cats he came in with were covered in fleas and mites, and had a terrible case of worms. Their teeth were also in need of a deep clean. Out of the three, Buck’s teeth were best, with only a few back molars extracted.

Since his arrival three weeks ago, Buck has recovered nicely. His orange fur is looking brighter every day, and he has started to show off just how spunky he can be, especially when there’s a laser pointer to chase. He is also very affectionate, and loves to rub up against your ankles.

Buck is FIV+. There are many misconceptions and fear surrounding Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, but many cats with FIV live full, happy lives.

FIV is transmitted from cat to cat through deep bite wounds, the kind that usually occur outdoors during aggressive fights and territorial disputes. Casual, non-aggressive behavior does not spread FIV, and cats who are in households with stable social structures are at little risk of acquiring or spreading infection.

As Buck gets along well with other cats, he can live happily in a multi-cat household.

To bring Buck home, head over to kenthumane.org to submit an application. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County is open by appointment only. Once your application is approved, we will set up an appointment with you.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Maryland farm offers cow cuddles as stress relief

These hugs will leave you wanting moo-re. There’s a farm in Maryland that offers cow cuddles as a form of stress relief (or just for fun). Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Mary Land’s Farm in Clarksville offers a wide variety of events from private parties to stays at their inn.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Elkton group helps retired racehorses find new lease on life

ELKTON, Md. — What happens to racehorses when they can no longer perform on the track? Finding them new homes and a new purpose is what a special organization in Cecil County is all about. | SPECIAL: More Preakness coverage. Bonnie McRae, founder of "After the Races," helps the...
ELKTON, MD
proptalk.com

Don’t Forget These Seven Things Before Going Boating

When you’re all fired up to go boating, it’s easy to forget important details. You might remember to bring beer but forget Band Aids. You remember beach towels but forget your marine radio. With spring fever forgetfulness in mind, here are seven reminders to make your late spring and early summer excursions on the Chesapeake safer, more effective, and more fun.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

High Path Avian Influenza Confirmed in Black Vultures

DOVER, Del. (May 11, 2022)—Federal laboratory testing confirmed cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in samples taken from black vultures initially found sick and dead on April 22 in Harford County, Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MDA, DNR) and the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) […]
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
proptalk.com

See the Bay: Hart-Miller Island Camping

Hart-Miller Island State Park is an 1100-acre island located in Baltimore County on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River. The island was originally part of a peninsula that extended from Edgemere, MD. The two islands, Hart and Miller, were joined by the construction of a dike in 1981, and until 2009, the impoundment was filled with dredge material from Baltimore Harbor, eventually creating Hart-Miller Island.
Daily Voice

Two Kids, One Adult Missing In Baltimore County

Police are asking for the public's help locating three missing young people in Baltimore County, authorities say. Raekwon Robinson, 23, is described as potentially being in emotional distress. He is 5-feet tall, 115 pounds, and may be driving a red Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags 9EW3975. He went missing from the 3600 block of Marriotts Lane in Windsor Mill.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Fur#Hoarding#Ankles#Animal Care#Kenthumane Org#The Animal Care Shelter
Wbaltv.com

After two-year hiatus, Arbutus Arts Festival returns for 49th year

ARBUTUS, Md. — One of the longest one-day festivals in Maryland returned after a two-year hiatus. People came out Sunday for the Arbutus Arts Festival, which had to be canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The festival included a wide variety of artists and their work,...
ARBUTUS, MD
beckersasc.com

1st purely endoscopic appendectomy performed in Baltimore

Physicians at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore have completed the first purely endoscopic appendectomy in the nation, the hospital said May 16. Sergey Kantsevoy, MD, director of Mercy's Center for Therapeutic Endoscopy, completed the procedure with colleagues at Mercy's Posner Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease using a double-balloon endoluminal interventional platform by DiLumen.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Farmers’ Market Unveils Special ‘B-Side’ Event Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better. Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists. B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform. Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events: Sunday, June 12: PrideFest Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event On Sat. May 21st

Citizens can safely dispose of toxic and hazardous materials. Frederick, Md. (KM) – It’s a good time to get of some materials around your house which may be hazardous or toxic. A Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM in the upper parking lot of NYMEO Field at 21 Stadium Drive in Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
chestertownspy.org

Celebrate with CBMM at the Maryland Dove Dock Party

The public is invited to help the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum celebrate its construction of the new Maryland Dove with a dock party!. CBMM’s St. Michaels, Md., campus opens at 10am on Saturday, May 28, and the festivities start at 11am. Food, drinks, and live music will be on site for guests to enjoy and CBMM’s shipwrights will give talks on rigging and the construction process throughout the day. At 2pm, officials from CBMM and Historic St. Mary’s City will lead us in a toast to the ship.
MARYLAND STATE
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
84
Followers
127
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy