Jessica Biel Wants Everyone To Know How She Really Feels About Her Nannies

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Jessica Biel. Rob Latour/Variety.

Jessica Biel has spoken candidly about motherhood over the years, showing the realities of being a working mama. But this time, she’s shining a light on not one, but two important people in her support system: her nannies!

Biel said on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month that she both adores and is incredibly thankful for her two nannies. “There’s no way my life … would exist without the two wonderful nannies that take care of my beautiful kids,”

The Candy star added, “Thank you to everyone out there who’s making everyone else’s life possible outside of the house, we could not do it without the support teams that we have — and we shouldn’t be ashamed to tell the truth about that.”

We love that Biel gave a shout-out to her hardworking nannies, something her Candy co-star Melanie Lynskey also did earlier this year at the Critics Choice Awards. Having a good support system is key, and reminding the world how much you are thankful for them is the cherry on top.

Biel and her husband of nearly ten years Justin Timberlake have two sons together named Silas, 7, and Phineas, 1.

In a 2017 interview with HuffPost, Biel said how motherhood completely changed her perspective on life. She said, “These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own, nor is it important anymore, and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude. I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid,’ but it does.

